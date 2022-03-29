ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Police search for Dollar General shoplifters

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XXuc_0etBSpQe00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for the individuals accused of stealing from Dollar General.

The theft occurred Jan. 6 around 8 p.m. at the Dollar General in the East Hills Plaza of Richland Township, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34z9ti_0etBSpQe00
Photo via Richland Township police.

Anyone with more information about the incident or the identity of those involved should contact the Richland Township Police Department via Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.

Additionally, you can submit an anonymous tip online via Cambria County Crime Watch by clicking here .

