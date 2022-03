Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown suggested this week that he doesn't plan to undergo surgery on his ankle unless an NFL team commits to signing him. Appearing on FS1's TMZ Sports show, Brown said the following regarding his injury status: "I need to get my ankle fixed, but I just want to make sure I got an obligation or a commitment from a team. ... It's a lot for a guy to go do surgery without an idea of where you gonna work, or who you going to work for."

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO