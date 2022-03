The talent ran deep in Cowapa League boys basketball in 2021-22, as three teams had five or more players named to the Cowapa's all-league team, announced earlier this month. In their last season before dropping to Class 3A next school year, the Banks Braves led the way with six all-league selections, four seniors and two juniors. Banks senior Cooper Gobel earned league Player of the Year honors.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO