'Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with harassment, disorderly conduct in Hawaii

March 29 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the superhero movie of the same name set for release next year, was arrested in Hawaii early Monday following an incident at a karaoke bar.

The 29-year-old actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, according to a press release from the Hawaii Police Department.

Police said that South Hilo patrol officers late Sunday determined that Miller became agitated while patrons at the bar were singing karaoke. Officials said that Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a woman and later lunged at a man playing darts. The bar owner had asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail, police said.

Miller was released after paying $500 in bail.

Next month, Miller will appear in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, reprising the role of Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore.

The Fantastic Beasts film series is based on J.K. Rowling's book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and takes place in the Harry Potter wizard world she created.

Miller made their debut as The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In the upcoming Flash movie, Miller will be joined by both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their roles as Batman. Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West also star.