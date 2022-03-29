ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

'Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with harassment, disorderly conduct in Hawaii

By Rich Klein
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YV5Lq_0etBRaTC00

March 29 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the superhero movie of the same name set for release next year, was arrested in Hawaii early Monday following an incident at a karaoke bar.

The 29-year-old actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, according to a press release from the Hawaii Police Department.

Police said that South Hilo patrol officers late Sunday determined that Miller became agitated while patrons at the bar were singing karaoke. Officials said that Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a woman and later lunged at a man playing darts. The bar owner had asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail, police said.

Miller was released after paying $500 in bail.

Next month, Miller will appear in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, reprising the role of Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore.

The Fantastic Beasts film series is based on J.K. Rowling's book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and takes place in the Harry Potter wizard world she created.

Miller made their debut as The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In the upcoming Flash movie, Miller will be joined by both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their roles as Batman. Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West also star.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Actor Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct, after winning a fan-favorite moment at Oscar

Ezra Miller, who garnered Twitter criticisms after their brief feature during Sunday night's Oscars telecast, is now making headlines following a bar fight. On Monday morning, the "We Need to Talk About Kevin" actor was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii, according to a tweet and release from the Hawai'i Police Department. Miller was reportedly agitated with patrons at a karaoke bar and began yelling obscenities. They allegedly "grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," the release disclosed.
HILO, HI
Variety

Ezra Miller Allegedly Threatened Couple After Arrest, Restraining Order Filed Against the Actor

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller has been hit with a temporary restraining order by two residents in Hilo, a small town in Hawaii where Miller was arrested earlier this week. The “Fantastic Beasts” and “The Flash” actor was released from jail after paying $500 in bail and then reportedly threatened a couple on the property they’ve been staying at in Hawaii, the Associated Press reports. According to Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, police escorted Miller off the property hours after they posted bail. A resident on the property called the police and asked for advice on...
HILO, HI
CinemaBlend

Ezra Miller Arrest, Restraining Order Happens Weeks After Another Incident With The Justice League Actor At A Bar

Actor Ezra Miller has already had a long and successful career, appearing in major franchises like Fantastic Beasts and the DCEU. While we’re weeks away from the release of The Secrets of Dumbledore, the 29 year-old actor has been making headlines for controversy and an arrest in Hawaii. They’ve also been slapped with a restraining order, with the current controversy happening weeks after another incident on the island.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Vibe

LaKevia Jackson, Mother Of 1 Of Young Thug’s Kids, Shot Dead At 31

Click here to read the full article. LaKevia Jackson, mother to at least one of Young Thug’s 12 children, died following a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta on Thursday (March 17). The incident took place at the Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m. ET. The 31-year-old was attending a birthday celebration for her best friend. Tori Cooper of CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother, Sherina, who shared that there was “a fight over the bowling ball [and] then the suspect waited 20 minutes in the parking lot for LaKevia.”More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Offers Help...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kid Trunks Posts Graphic Photos of Face Wound From Hospital Bed

Disclaimer: This article contains images that may be disturbing to some audiences. Early this morning (March 21), Kid Trunks posted a pair of graphic, bloody photos to Instagram, which showed himself in a hospital bed with a significant gash across his chin. Although it is unclear how Trunks received the wound, he alludes to gun violence in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein caught smuggling Milk Duds in jail

Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed by Variety. The Milk Duds were found during a search on Nov. 10, after Weinstein had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys’ legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disorderly Conduct#The Flash
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Arrow Alum Katherine McNamara Cast in Lead Role in The CW's Walker Prequel Spinoff

An Arrow alum a is officially headed to another corner of The CW. On Wednesday, it was announced that Katherine McNamara has been cast in the lead role on Walker: Independence, the prequel spinoff series that recently received a pilot order from the network. McNamara will be portraying Abby Walker, the ancestor of Walker's Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) from the late 1800s. McNamara previously portrayed Mia Smoak-Queen / Green Arrow on the final two seasons of The CW's Arrow, a role she most recently portrayed in the final chapter of The Flash's "Armageddon" event. Her filmography also includes Trust, The Stand, and Shadowhunters.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Reacts to The Batman's Joker Reveal

This has to be the most grotesque Joker we've ever seen. After months of speculation and anticipation from the comic book film fandom, Warner Bros. Pictures finally released the deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Barry Keoghan as the Joker, and to say that it broke the internet is an understatement.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
321K+
Followers
53K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy