Crescent City, FL

'A very tragic accident': Missing 1-year-old Florida toddler found dead in septic tank

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A Florida toddler who went missing Sunday while playing in his backyard was found lifeless Monday afternoon in a septic tank's overgrown drain field, authorities said.

The body of Jose Lara, who would have turned 2 in May, was found shortly after 1 p.m. Monday near Crescent City, around 55 miles south of Jacksonville, said Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Allison Waters Merritt.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office Col. Joseph Wells, chief deputy, said in a press conference late Sunday afternoon that Jose was last seen around 1:15 p.m. while playing with his sister and mother in the backyard of their home along U.S. Highway 17.

The boy's sister got dirty and the mother went into the home to clean her and when she returned, she could not find her son, Wells said.

The mother called the Putnam County Sheriff's Office after 30 minutes of searching and not finding him, Wells said.

Multiple agencies including Marion, Volusia and St. Johns counties and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service, launched an all out search to find the boy Sunday afternoon.

The search included drones, a Volusia County Sheriff's helicopter, and multiple K-9 units and bloodhounds, to track the area behind the home. A toy the boy was known to play with was found by the dogs tracking the property, but they were unable to locate the toddler, Wells said.

Authorities searched the area behind the home that had some swampy parts and a pond, Waters Merritt said.

Putnam County Sheriffs' Office investigators gather in the backyard of a home at 2952 U.S. Highway 17 at the Volusia/Putnam line south of Crescent City where a toddler fell into a septic tank's drain field and died. Monday March 28, 2022. Patricio G. Balona

The search continued till 11:45 p.m. Sunday and resumed at 7 a.m. on Monday, Waters Merritt said.

"The dogs continued to hit around the house indicating that the child had never left, so you know we continued to search," Waters Merritt said on Monday afternoon.

Waters Merritt said that during the search Monday, investigators decided to drain a septic tank on the property and when a contractor got on scene and began working on the septic tank, an overgrown area was discovered nearby. That spot had a piece of plywood over it that looked like it had been stepped on and broken, Waters Merritt said.

"That was unfortunately where they did find Jose," she said.

Putnam County Sheriff H. D. DeLoach, said the septic tank's drain field where Jose's body was found submerged, was about 35 yards from the home.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing but authorities have found nothing to indicate foul play, DeLoach said.

"It just appears that it is a very tragic accident," Waters Merritt said. "The family is understandably upset and our hearts go out to them."

Follow Patricio G. Balona on Twitter: @PBalonaNJ .

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 'A very tragic accident': Missing 1-year-old Florida toddler found dead in septic tank

Comments / 74

Kelly
1d ago

Why would any parent leave a small child unattended? Then to see no that the baby was in an open area where there was thick overgrowth where there could easily be snakes and a pond? I'm not saying it's the mothers fault her baby is gone because I'm sure she wouldn't have done anything intentionally to put her baby in harms way and my heart hurts for her but we cannot leave young children unattended in an unsecured area. I never left mine unattended at all, if I had to be where I couldn't get to them immediately, even if it was for just a minute, they went inside with me. I never left them for just a second to run in a store, I never forgot them in a car, I always kept my cars rear view mirror where I could see my babies at all times and kept my eyes on them always. It's too late to changes what happened, such a heart breaking story.

Reply(3)
34
Carolyn Cowan
1d ago

You can't leave a one year old unattended when they're sitting right in front of you, let alone in an open area outside. This is a hard lesson to swallow for the mom. Wow.😔

Reply
23
F**koff
1d ago

so horrible . always keep little ones close. you never know what could happen. that area should of been covered properly.

Reply
29
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
