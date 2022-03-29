It's becoming more common for significant figures to lie in state. What does that mean?

WASHINGTON - Alaska Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in U.S. House history, died March 18, and just days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced he would lie in state .

Young moved to Alaska the same year it became a state, in 1959. He became Alaska's sole U.S. Representative in 1973, a seat he held until his death.

“I found a niche in my life where I enjoy working for the people of Alaska and this nation — primarily the people of Alaska,” Young told the Associated Press in 2016.

Lying in state is an increasingly common honor for public servants of significance. Since 2017, there have been over a half-dozen people remembered in that way.

Here's all you need to know about lying in state.

What does it mean to 'lie in state'?

Young, who was also Dean of the House, will become one of three dozen public servants to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

The honor, which is marked by the public display of an individual's coffin in the U.S. Capitol, is reserved for American government officials of significance. No law dictates who may or may not lie in state, so that decision is left up to Congress, according to the Architect of the Capitol .

The first person to receive the honor was former House Speaker Henry Clay, who lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda in 1852. Only 36 people, including Clay, have since been celebrated that way.

Caskets are often placed on the Lincoln catafalque, the stand first used for the casket for Abraham Lincoln, according to the Architect of the Capitol .

Though lying in state is reserved for public servants employed by the government, a similar tribute can be afforded to private citizens, called "lying in honor."

The honor of lying in state is becoming more common. The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., lay in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik

Lying in state is becoming more common

The practice of lying in state has long been one of the rarest posthumous tributes for U.S. government officials, according to the House history archives . But in recent years, the distinction has become more common.

Seven individuals have lain in state in the last five years, from former President George H.W. Bush to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. In contrast, just seven individuals were also lain in state between 1852 and 1900.

The 20th century saw 19 individuals lay in state. Among those celebrated with the honor were the deceased presidents of that century, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover and unknown soldiers from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Just over two decades through the 21st century, 10 people have already lain in state. Among those leaders are three presidents, six Congress members and Ginsberg.

Only six individuals have lain in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, the distinction for private citizens. Half of them were recognized in the last five years. The first individuals to lie in honor were Capitol Police Officers Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson, who in 1998 died in the line of duty after a gunman stormed the Capitol.

