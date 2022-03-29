ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Nationals, Wizards unveil new jerseys, paying homage to D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

To pay homage to Springtime in our nation's capital and the city's famous cherry blossom season, the Washington Wizards and Nationals will soon debut their collaborative City Connect jerseys.

The blossom-themed uniforms become the first Nike campaign joining MLB and NBA teams from the same market, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The Nationals' jersey features architectural typeface, representing the city’s strength, while the tonal floral toile is a symbol of its beauty." The pink and ivory color palette, "evokes the feeling of Spring in D.C.," a statement detailed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGsfA_0etBRWtA00
Juan Soto in City Connect jersey Washington Nationals

“Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms represent hope and new beginnings, making them the perfect symbol of this Nationals team,” said Mark D. Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals.

“We’re excited to unveil these beautiful uniforms as the embodiment of our historic organization’s hopeful future as we lead the District of Cherry Blossoms celebration with our friends at the Wizards."

The Wizards' jersey, which will debut during the 2022-2023 season, uses pink as the base color "as well as silhouettes of cherry blossoms on the side of the jersey."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuSph_0etBRWtA00
Washington's City Connect jersey will debut Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10 Washington Nationals

The uniform will include white accents throughout and features a gradient from pink to blue, symbolizing the blossoms on the water of the tidal basin.

“We are excited to announce our Cherry Blossom jersey today and look forward to seeing them on the court next season,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann of the Wizards' new threads. “Our great partnership with Nike and the Nationals and the timing of D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival have allowed us to be the first NBA team to announce our 2022-23 City Edition uniform.

We know Wizards fans have been asking for a Cherry Blossom jersey for some time, so we are glad it’s come to fruition.”

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Nationals, Wizards unveil new jerseys, paying homage to D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Washington welcomes spring with cherry blossoms in full bloom

WASHINGTON — The iconic cherry blossoms that circle the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., reached peak bloom Monday, according to the National Mall. Peak bloom occurs when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open and typically lasts several days, according to the National Park Service. The cherry trees...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

National Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off in DC

WASHINGTON — It's beginning to look a lot like cherry blossom season in D.C., especially after two years of virtual festivities because of COVID-19 precautions and closures. With the start of spring on Sunday, the National Cherry Blossom Festival held its first opening ceremony celebration since 2019, kicking off the season at the Warner Theatre.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Bloom Watch: DC's Cherry Blossoms Reach Stage 4

D.C.'s cherry blossoms are one step closer to peak bloom. The National Park Service, or NPS, announced Thursday the blooms reached the fourth stage: peduncle elongation. It's not only the favorite of the six phases to pronounce, but the one that gives us our first peek at those pretty pink petals.
POLITICS
FanBuzz

The New York Mets Logo Has Some Secret Details Hidden in the City Skyline

The New York Mets are celebrating their 60th season in 2022, and the team the Amazins are fielding now is a far cry from the one that took the field in 1962. The inaugural season of New York Mets baseball still holds the record as the absolute worst, with Casey Stengel’s Metsies posting a 42-120 record as they limped to the finish line.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Porterville Recorder

Juan Soto's present, future mean most in 2022 for Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — There is really one person whose present and future matter more than any other associated with the Washington Nationals at the moment: Juan Soto. How the 2021 NL MVP runner-up and 2020 batting champion performs — perhaps from the No. 2 spot in manager Dave Martinez’s lineup — will go a long way to determining how much of a lost season this truly is for the Nationals, who are coming off consecutive last-place finishes since their World Series title.
MLB
NBC Sports

Watch Doolittle’s reaction to Nats’ Cherry Blossom jerseys

Sean Doolittle, much like the annual cherry blossoms themselves, has made a triumphant return to the nation’s capital. On Tuesday, the Nationals and Wizards announced new collaborative cherry blossom-themed uniforms. While the Wizards won’t be donning the new threads until next year, the Nats will be taking the field...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
GeekyGadgets

Apple Major League Baseball starts April 8th no subscription required

Today Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the first half of the 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule will start in just over a week’s time on April 8, 2022. Baseball fans will be pleased to know that the games are available to anyone with Internet access for free on Apple TV+. Games can be watched on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on the tv.apple.com website. As well as game consoles, cable set-top boxes and smart TVs.
MLB
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Cherry Blossoms

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Golf Digest

Forget the bullpen cart, Nippon-Ham Fighters manager Tsuyoshi "BIG BOSS" Shinjo just entered the game on a freaking hovercraft

There is no hotter commodity in Nippon Professional Baseball right now than Tsuyoshi Shinjo. Despite being the first-ever Japanese player to appear in a World Series game, Shinjo was never the caliber of a Suzuki or an Ohtani. After three seasons in the majors, he was demoted to triple A and eventually returned to Japan to finish out his career as a role player. But instead of fading into obscurity, something miraculous happened. Along the way, Shinjo became a national celebrity, starting his own clothing line, starring on TV (including winning the Japanese version of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'), and claiming his first and only Japan Series title in his final game as a professional player.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry Blossoms#The Washington Wizards#Nba#The Washington Nationals#City Connect Jersey
NBC Sports

Draymond Green to Jae Crowder in lengthy back-and-forth: ‘You’re not like that. You from Buckhead’

Draymond Green said the Warriors would win the championship. Which means preventing Jae Crowder and the Suns salsa dancing through the Western Conference again. Phoenix and Golden State quickly emerged as the NBA’s top two teams this season and held their supremacy for a while. But while the Suns have remained elite, Green and the Warriors have tailed off. Phoenix’s 107-103 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday showed the gap between the two teams (albeit partially because Stephen Curry remains sidelined). So, Green has some reason for frustration, and Crowder has some reason to gloat.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

427K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy