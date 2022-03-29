Washington Nationals, Wizards unveil new jerseys, paying homage to D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms

To pay homage to Springtime in our nation's capital and the city's famous cherry blossom season, the Washington Wizards and Nationals will soon debut their collaborative City Connect jerseys.

The blossom-themed uniforms become the first Nike campaign joining MLB and NBA teams from the same market, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The Nationals' jersey features architectural typeface, representing the city’s strength, while the tonal floral toile is a symbol of its beauty." The pink and ivory color palette, "evokes the feeling of Spring in D.C.," a statement detailed.

Juan Soto in City Connect jersey Washington Nationals

“Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms represent hope and new beginnings, making them the perfect symbol of this Nationals team,” said Mark D. Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals.

“We’re excited to unveil these beautiful uniforms as the embodiment of our historic organization’s hopeful future as we lead the District of Cherry Blossoms celebration with our friends at the Wizards."

The Wizards' jersey, which will debut during the 2022-2023 season, uses pink as the base color "as well as silhouettes of cherry blossoms on the side of the jersey."

Washington's City Connect jersey will debut Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10 Washington Nationals

The uniform will include white accents throughout and features a gradient from pink to blue, symbolizing the blossoms on the water of the tidal basin.

“We are excited to announce our Cherry Blossom jersey today and look forward to seeing them on the court next season,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann of the Wizards' new threads. “Our great partnership with Nike and the Nationals and the timing of D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival have allowed us to be the first NBA team to announce our 2022-23 City Edition uniform.

We know Wizards fans have been asking for a Cherry Blossom jersey for some time, so we are glad it’s come to fruition.”

