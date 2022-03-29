ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jim Carrey Slams ‘Spineless’ Oscars Audience for Will Smith Standing Ovation: ‘I Was Sickened’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktQCs_0etBRLQP00

Click here to read the full article.

Jim Carrey is criticizing Hollywood for giving Will Smith a standing ovation when it was announced at the Oscars that he won best actor for “King Richard.” Smith’s Oscar victory occurred several minutes after he slapped Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the documentary feature category. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved last year after revealing she has alopecia.

“I was sickened,” Carrey told CBS’ Gayle King (via HuffPost ). “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Carrey said Smith “should’ve been” escorted out of the Oscars ceremony after he slapped Rock. King noted that Chris Rock declined to file a police report about the incident, but Carrey claimed that was only because the comedian “didn’t want the hassle.”

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey said. “That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Carrey concluded, “[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night…It was a selfish moment.”

Will Smith issued an apology to Rock on the night after the Oscars, writing, “Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Carrey is currently on a press tour promoting “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” The family tentpole sequel opens in theaters April 8.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Sickened#Cbs#Huffpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy