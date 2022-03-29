ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join The Kindness Campaign for a family-friendly party celebrating all things kind!

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of factors play a role in staying healthy. Often people think about physical health, but both emotional...

cbsaustin.com

Refinery29

Why I’m Prioritizing My Black Queer Friendships Through Therapy

“Prioritize your close friendships!” I’m sure you’ve heard this sentiment before because some version of it goes viral every other week on social media. However, beyond the fleeting viral moments and the neat Instagram infographics we share, it’s important to unpack how we are collectively building networks of community that are primarily focused on sustaining, strengthening and centering our friendships. Just like in romantic partnerships, we have to move with intention and care when it comes to platonic friendships. One of the ways we can meaningfully invest in our friendships is through therapy.
SOCIETY
CBS Austin

CBS hit "Young Sheldon" celebrates 100 episodes

This Thursday night, the hit CBS comedy "Young Sheldon" hits a television milestone, 100 episodes! Over 5 seasons the youngest members of the cast have grown up before our eyes, while the fictional Coopers have also become a real-life family. Check it out!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Amy E. Goodman shares tips to freshen up for spring!

As the seasons change, spring is in the air! For many, this is a time to consider wardrobe updates and spring cleaning. This morning lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman is here to guide us with her tips!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX
DogTime

How To Know When It’s Time To Say Goodbye To Your Dog

Arguably, no other decision you make about your dog will be as difficult as the one to euthanize, but in so many cases, it's the only humane option. The post How To Know When It’s Time To Say Goodbye To Your Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
SHAPE

Signs of Emotional Manipulation That Everyone Should Know

When someone is emotionally manipulated by a partner, family member, or friend, it may not immediately trigger a lightbulb "aha!" response — it may take some time before you begin to recognize the relationship as unhealthy or toxic. Emotional manipulation is sneaky (think: someone making you feel bad about a decision you made, so they can instead get you to do what they want) because it can show up in all kinds of behaviors that aren't overtly negative. The nuances of emotional manipulation make it difficult to pinpoint when someone is being manipulated or its impacts.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Healing From Codependency Takes Time and Effort

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except from within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The Kindness Campaign
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
CBS Austin

Your pet or your partner: who will you miss more when you return to the office?

With more people returning to the office, there might be anxiety and stress around what to do with four-legged family members who have become accustomed to having their pet parents at home. International dog trainer, Tom Davis, is joining us now to talk about the type of care and training required to keep our pets happy.
AUSTIN, TX
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
News4Jax.com

The dos and don’ts of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

You can bet a lot of people will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. But, some may still be wondering if it’s safe to socialize. According to Joseph Khabbaza, MD, pulmonologist for Cleveland Clinic, the answer is yes. “The Omicron wave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Melissa Joan Hart on Clarissa Explains It All's failed reboot: "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing"

In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Hart and Clarissa creator Mitchell Kriegman were in early talks for a revival of their 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom. Hart addressed the failed reboot on Saturday at 90s Con, saying: "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing. So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think (it will happen)."
TV SERIES
CBS Austin

Refresh your wardrobe & beauty routines this spring with great ideas from Limor Suss!

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some great spring finds to help us look and feel your best this Spring. Kohl’s offers must-have spring styles with new products from the Draper James RSVP and Simply Vera Vera Wang collections perfect for any occasion. Charlotte’s Magic Cream’s innovative, award-winning, best-selling moisturizer...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

Your Feelings Will Boldly Make Themselves Known During April’s New Moon

There are so many reasons why spring is my favorite season of the year: the days have finally gotten longer, the ice and snow have begun to melt, and the astrological new year has begun. If you’ve been feeling sluggish or unmotivated since the year began, not to worry, Aries season will get you moving. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, it’s no wonder this is the sign that begins the zodiacal wheel. This is a sign all about honesty, assertion, and ambition, which is exactly the kind of energy everyone needs coming out of dreamy, idealistic Pisces season. As the sun and moon come together in this sign, the emotional meaning of the April 2022 new moon is all about emotional independence. What do you want, and how can you make sure that you get it?
ASTRONOMY

