Austin, TX

Diaspora Law shares their mission to provide immigration law assistance

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a complex issue with laws that are ever-changing. Diaspora...

cbsaustin.com

Documented

ICE: The Agency in Charge of Enforcing U.S. Immigration Law

-> This article is part of Documented’s Glossary. We want to make it easier to understand the U.S. immigration system. If you want to know more about different visa types and immigration terms, please check our library here. -> To find useful information for immigrants, such as where to find free food or legal representation, check […] The post ICE: The Agency in Charge of Enforcing U.S. Immigration Law appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
The Independent

American sisters’ assisted suicide in Switzerland spurs calls for more US states to adopt aid-in-dying laws

At Pegasos, a voluntary assisted dying association in Basel, Switzerland, death costs 10,000 euros, or just over$11,000.The figure includes paperwork and consultations, a prescription for the sodium barbiturate Nembutal, an appointment where the drugs are administered, cremation and couriering of the patient’s ashes home.The deed is performed in a windowless “cocoon room” with soft lighting and comfortable sofas. Patients can choose whether to receive a lethal dose through an arm-fed tube which they control, or by drinking the lethal solution, along with an anti-vomiting drug.When the time comes, the patient can play their favourite song while holding the hand of a loved...
LAW
CBS Austin

Join The Kindness Campaign for a family-friendly party celebrating all things kind!

A number of factors play a role in staying healthy. Often people think about physical health, but both emotional and mental health are just as important. Our next guest created a non-profit called The Kindness Campaign that helps navigate this topic for kids and adults. We are always happy to welcome Andra Liemandt to our show to chat about their mission and a great family-friendly opportunity to support them.
AUSTIN, TX
#Immigration Law#Diaspora Law
CBS Austin

Education, medicaid, marijuana discussed at Beto O'Rourke's Town Hall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a town hall Sunday afternoon as part of his “People of Texas” campaign. Dozens showed up at the El Paso Community Foundation near San Jacinto Plaza in support of O’Rourke. El Paso County Judge...
EL PASO, TX
CBS Austin

How John Deere is helping American farmers produce more with less

Let’s head out live to Washington D.C. on the National Mall for a celebration of modern agriculture and join Chad Passman of John Deere at the massive National Ag Day celebration to tell us how their equipment is helping farmers produce more with less. Follow us on Instagram and...
AUSTIN, TX
WSAW

Sara’s Law intended as a deterrent in assisting attorney safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – It has been nearly four years since Sara’s Law, Wis. Stat. 940.203(3), was signed in inside the Marathon County Courthouse. There are existing laws protecting court employees like judges and prosecutors already, but it is the first law in the country to make threatening or harming corporation councils, guardian ad litems, and attorneys generally, or their families a felony.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
CBS Austin

Oregon couple evacuates kids with special needs from Ukraine to Germany

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Portland, Oregon natives Jed and Kim Johnson are living in Germany after they helped evacuate kids with disabilities out of Ukraine. All 36 of them are now living in a church. "Being a refugee is, it’s horrible," Jed said. They're trying to create a...
WORLD
CBS Austin

Senior Access: Helping Central Texas seniors keep their independence

Austin, tx — How different would your life be if you couldn't drive? Senior Access, here in Central Texas, doesn't want seniors to have to worry about that. The nonprofit is making a difference, finding a unique way to help out these residents live their best lives. "I'm glad...
AUSTIN, TX
Reuters

U.S. warns states against treading on civil rights of transgender youth

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming health care treatments. Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Let's Buy an Island Co-Founder Talks Crowdsourcing a Micronation

Marshall Mayer, the co-founder of the Let's Buy an Island crowdsourcing campaign, joined Cheddar News to discuss purchasing of the Coffee Caye Island off the coast of Belize, building it into its own micronation, and what challenges he's faced in this process. "First of all we recognize where we are. We know we're in Belize, we're not, you know, we have no ambitions beyond the fun of this project," he said. "When it comes to actually creating this sort of thing, most of the people that started this project myself included are dedicated world travelers. We love going to sort of the unique and strange around the world and getting to know interesting cultures and interesting areas."
ZDNet

Startups.com's Founder Community offers rare peer support for entrepreneurs

Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences...
ECONOMY

