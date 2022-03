Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR) has announced today that Jessica Friesen will return to drive the HFR number 62 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra Pro. Jessica Friesen will enter the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 16th and the NASCAR Camping World Race at Knoxville Raceway on June 18th. The truck’s crew chief will be Trip Bruce. Jessica Friesen, who is an accomplished Dirt Modified and Sprint Car driver, is looking forward to her return on dirt in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series behind the wheel of the HFR 62.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO