Archery Teams Win South State

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East High School speech and debate team won second place in the state championship 4A sweepstakes.
The team competed in the Wyoming State Tournament hosted in Riverton on March 10-12. Students took home individual awards throughout the weekend as well.
Rachel West was the state champion for Poetry, with Dani Schulz placing fourth in the debate category.
...
Events for the Club Car Championship teed off Monday with a Youth Instructional Clinic. Career Day started at 8 a.m. then continued into the afternoon when children got the chance to swing their clubs. Around 4:30 p.m., children at the event had the opportunity to learn a few tips from pros. “We like to have […]
NATCHEZ — Saturday morning was the first time 10 students from Adams County Christian School played stickball. By the end of the fourth game, they were engaged in intense battles for the ball, with wide grins across their faces. AC’s Vice Principal Cricket Daugherty said Natchez Powwow Chairman Chuck...
One of the many missions of high school athletic departments is to provide student-athletes with opportunities to reach the next level. Through various sports programs at each school, student-athletes can get those opportunities by earning scholarships with their play. The more sports played at a school, the greater the chance at earning one of those coveted scholarships.
MILLERSBURG - The Holmes County Commissioners on Monday issued a pair of proclamations recognizing the Hiland boys basketball team and the West Holmes wrestlers for making it to the state tournament this year. "The sporting arena serves as a showcase for team and individual dedication, hard work and commitment to...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cheer squad in Wisconsin is practicing and prepping to show the world what they can do.But for a team made up of 12 cheerleaders with special needs, it's about so much more than the competition.The Fusion Athletics All-Star special needs cheerleading team features 12 kids with a range of abilities. Some cheerleaders are on the autism spectrum, others have down syndrome or are in a wheelchair. But everyone works hard to hit their routine and become a synchronized unit."It is so much pride and joy to watch them find a place that they fit in. A home where they have friends, that they are just regular kids and they get to showcase their talents," said Melissa Brauer, owner of Fusion Athletics.They won first place at last year's cheerleading worlds in Orlando and hope to repeat when they go back at the end of April.
When Laura Perry bought Rick’s Sports in February 2021, she wanted to pay homage to athletes, coaches and businesses so she changed the store’s name to All Heart Athletics and quickly expanded services and updated technology. All Heart Athletics, located at 6363 N. Monroe St., offers a comprehensive...
