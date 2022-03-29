ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County man charged with stealing catalytic converters

By Courtney Layton
 1 day ago

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man was arrested and is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Brandon James Burbage, 30, of Bath for multiple felony charges related to the theft of catalytic converters. Burbage was charged with five counts of felony cutting, mutilating, defacing or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals and five counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts.

At the time of his arrest, Burbage was found in possession of methamphetamine and a gun. Burbage has also been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a probation violation.

Burbage was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

