ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Boeing 737 forced to return to MKE Mitchell shortly after take-off

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6akj_0etBQ1kV00

A Boeing 737-700 twin-jet was forced to return to Milwaukee Mitchell Airport shortly after taking off Tuesday morning, but officials report no major issues with the plane and no injuries.

The aircraft belonged to Southwest Airlines, and a spokesperson for the company tells TMJ4 that the incident was not an "emergency landing" nor did anything on the aircraft catch fire. An emergency landing is declared when "a specific ‘thing’ that happens or doesn’t with regard to an aircraft’s communication with air traffic controllers, and that wasn’t the case with this short flight. No emergency declared," according to an email.

The spokesperson explained the captain of Flight 1859 to Baltimore, Maryland decided to return to Milwaukee shortly after takeoff from Milwaukee. That allowed mechanics to review the plane.

The plane landed as it normally does and taxied to the gate. The 138 passengers on board and their luggage were brought to another plane ready to take off at Mitchell.

FlightAware shows the plane later arrived in Baltimore.

"We apologize for the inconvenience of the longer-than-planned journey and we’ll work with any of the Customers whose onward travel would require our assistance in the wake of the delay, but certainly underscore that Safety remains our steadfast priority," according to the Southwest spokesperson.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Boeing 767 Diverts To Shannon With Engine Issues

United Airlines flight 134 was forced to make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport yesterday, March 28, after suffering a technical issue on a transatlantic flight. Emergency services met the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft after landing safely at 10:46 AM (local time). The technical issue was significant enough that United Airlines subsequently canceled the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

A GOL Boeing 737 Flight Has 2 Separate Bird Strikes

GOL Linhas Aereas flight G3-1521 between Fortaleza and São Paulo had to return to the airport after it suffered not once, but two separate bird strikes. How did this incident take place? Let’s find out. Two birds, one plane. On Sunday, March 20, the Brazilian carrier GOL Linhas...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Maryland Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Industry
Local
Maryland Industry
Milwaukee, WI
Industry
City
Milwaukee, WI
CNBC

China crash is 'unprecedented' given Boeing 737's stellar safety record, says aviation analyst

For an aircraft like China Eastern's Boeing 737-800 to crash in midflight is "simply unprecedented," said one aviation analyst who cited the plane's excellent safety record. "Air travel is the safest form of transport. But when we do suffer incidents or accidents, we don't see anything like what we have seen in China over the last 24 hours," Alex Macheras, an independent aviation analyst, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
Vice

How Could a Plane Just Nosedive? We Asked Aviation Experts.

The Chinese commercial plane was carrying 132 people and flying at normal speed and altitude when, suddenly, the plane descended on an almost vertical trajectory. Within two minutes, the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from 29,000 feet and crashed into the mountains of Teng County in southern China’s Guangxi province. No survivors have been found, making the Monday crash potentially the country’s worst commercial aviation disaster in over a decade.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737#Air Traffic Controllers#Aircraft#Luggage#Southwest Airlines#Mitchell#Flightaware#Customers#Safety
simpleflying.com

Are There Any DC-6 Aircraft Still Flying Today?

Following its pattern of developing popular commercial solutions with the DC series, Douglas introduced the DC-6 to the post-WWII market. By 1949, the plane was flying with the likes of American Airlines, United Airlines, Pan American, Delta Air Lines, National Airlines, and Braniff. With over 70 years in the market, are any units still flying today?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Yes, the upcoming Plane Swap stunt is as insane as it sounds

There are some pitches that are hard to ignore because they’re so, well, mad, and the latest from Red Bull Air Force is one of them. On April 24 two pilots will take two specially modified Cessna 182 aircraft to 14,000 feet, put them into a nosedive, jump out and skydive to the other plane, restart the engine and retake control. The impossible-sounding feat is called Plane Swap, and all the above action needs to take place before any sudden connection with the ground.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Have Flown The Most Examples Of Each Boeing 767 Variant?

The 767 has been a popular aircraft with many airlines and a success story for Boeing. It remains in production in 2022 (with outstanding freighter orders still), almost 40 years after it entered service. Boeing has developed several variants with differing levels of popularity. Developing the Boeing 767. The Boeing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

American Airlines Restarts Flights Between Philadelphia & Lisbon

The evening of March 26 began American Airlines' reconnection of Philadelphia, USA, with Lisbon, Portugal, via a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (N813AN) on American Airlines Flight 258 (AA258). American Airlines intends to provide a daily connection between its hub and the Portuguese capital. The idea is, as Brian Znotins, American’s Vice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Plans 7-Hour Boeing 737 MAX Flight To Australia

Now that travel inbound and outbound from Singapore is mostly back to pre-pandemic normals in terms of frequencies and regulations, flag carrier Singapore Airlines wants to showcase its highly anticipated Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on as many routes as possible. The latest addition is on its Singapore-Cairns route. Bringing the...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
simpleflying.com

Pilot & Cabin Crew Injured On WestJet Encore Dash 8 During Descent

In a shocking incident this week, both pilots and one crew member on a WestJet Encore de Havilland Dash 8-400 suffered injuries during the aircraft's descent due to turbulence. While the trio sustained some injuries, the plane landed safely 15 minutes later, and maintenance staff cleared the aircraft for operations.
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

American Airlines will resume alcohol sales on flights

American Airlines said Thursday it will resume sales of alcoholic beverages on domestic and short-haul international flights next month, a plan it delayed almost a year ago because of a surge in unruly passengers and attacks on crew members. Airlines stopped selling alcohol and paused food sales and service in...
DRINKS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy