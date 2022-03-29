ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio police find box full of human bones that were used in rituals over 100 years ago

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

A police department in Ohio says they found a box of human bones that were used in rituals over 100 years ago.

Police say in a statement that the investigation began when a juvenile heard voices coming from the area of a detached garage on Werner Avenue in Mt. Healthy Ohio.

The department responded to the call and entered a garage where a box was found with human remains.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and took the box and the remains contained therein to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for examination and identification.

It was identified that the human remains were relics used by a group known as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows as part of their organization’s rituals.

The organization was founded in 1819 and had a large following, including a lodge in Mt. Healthy.

Police say the group has moved from the area and when the new building owner cleaned the building, he stored material contained therein, including the box with human remains, in the garage he purchased in Mt. Healthy.

Police said in the statement that the remains were not from a recent homicide

