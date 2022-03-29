ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ryan Katz Discusses the Creation of Hit Row in WWE NXT

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– During a new interview with the Handsome Genius Club, former WWE NXT Producer Ryan Katz discussed the role he played in the creation of the Hit Row stable in NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Katz on his role in putting Hit Row together in NXT: “Briana...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Adds Two New Matches To WrestleMania During Monday Night Raw

The card is still growing. With less than a week to go before WrestleMania, WWE is doing everything it can to get the card finalized in time. This includes a variety of matches being added without much time left, including one added earlier this week. That is not all though, as another pair of matches have been added to the show later in the very same day. Each one even had a bit of a surprise.
WWE
Augusta Free Press

Roman Reigns retains Universal title as Road to Wrestlemania makes stop at JPJ

Drew McIntyre, predictably, didn’t win the Universal title from Roman Reigns at the WWE house show at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville Sunday night. The surprise was how the match played out. Reigns, the reigning, defending Universal champ, slated to face former champ Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania...
WWE
ComicBook

Vince McMahon Announces Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE released the footage from Seth Rollins' meeting with Vince McMahon on Monday afternoon, which confirmed that Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. The clip shows Rollins strutting into McMahon's office, who asks the former world champion why he didn't just ask McMahon for a match rather than jump through so many hoops on recent episodes of Raw. He then confirmed that Rollins would have a match, but added that McMahon will pick his opponent and he won't learn who it is until he's in the ring.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Reveals New Hairstyle After Bianca Belair Cut Her Hair On Raw

Becky Lynch has her new hairstyle after she got an unasked-for haircut from Bianca Belair on Raw. As noted, Belair took the shears to Lynch’s hair on Monday’s show after Lynch attempted to cut Bianca’s braid off, leading to the Raw Women’s Champion having a meltdown in the ring.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Decries ‘Completely Unwarranted’ Slap By Trish Stratus From WWE Live Event

Chris Rock wasn’t the only person slapped in front of thousands last night, and Becky Lynch took to social media to decry getting slapped by Trish Stratus at a WWE live event. As noted last night, Stratus came to the ring after the main event match between Lynch and Rhea Ripley, which resulted in Lynch shoving Stratus and then getting slapped. Ripley then took Lynch out with a big kick.
WWE
411mania.com

Reggie & Dana Brooke, Akira Tozawa & Tamina Get ‘Engaged’ On WWE Raw

Two couples got “engaged” on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Akira Tozawa & Tamina as well as Reggie & Dana Brooke. During a segment on tonight’s show, Reggie proposed to Dana Brooke and she accepted, followed shortly after by Tamina attempting to pin Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship. Reggie broke up the pin, and soon after Tozawa showed and made his own proposal to Tamina (who also accepted).
WWE
411mania.com

JCP, WCW Alumnus Rocky King Passes Away

Rocky King, a veteran of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Sunday night that King, real name William Boulware Jr., passed away last night. King was hired by Jim Crockett Jr. in 1985 after he began hanging out with other wrestlers seeking...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Defends Name-Dropping AEW On WWE TV In 2019

During a RAW segment the day after AEW Double or Nothing in May 2019, Sami Zayn ridiculed fans for asking him easy questions in a one-off electric chair segment. Since AEW’s inception in 2019, WWE has rarely acknowledged its opposing promotion on its weekly programs. Allusions to All Elite storylines have been made here and there, but blunt name-drops are scarce.
WWE
SPORTbible

First Footage Of Logan Paul Training For WrestleMania 38 Match

The first footage of Logan Paul training for his in ring WWE debut has been released, as the YouTuber gets ready for WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Paul has millions of followers and fans, and managed to use that to earn himself a lucrative gig as the first really big YouTuber turned boxer.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Gives Update On His WWE Executive Role

While Triple H is retiring from in ring competition, that doesn’t mean he will be stepping away from wrestling entirely. In his interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN this past Friday, the same interview where he announced his retirement, Triple H stated he would continue as a WWE executive, with a continued focus on recruiting and developing talent.
WWE
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Appears, Young Bucks Battle Adam Cole & More On 300th Being the Elite (Recap)

The 300th episode of Being the Elite is online, with an appearance from Kenny Cole, a three-way BTE Title match and more. You can see the video and a recap below:. * Tony Schavione starts off by asking the Men of the Year about Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Sky groans and says he doesn’t want to talk about them because he’s TNT Champion and they’re just a couple of airheads. Matt Jackson shows up with a packet of Airheads and makes him eat the candy as is tradition. Matt leaves and Sky turns around to apologize to Page, but it’s just Christopher Daniels there. Daniels says that Warner Bros is in talks with a different candy company, so Sky is in violation of WarnerMedia’s sponsorship policies. As such, he has to fine him.
WWE
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Explains His Namedropping of AEW During Electric Chair Segment on WWE Raw

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was asked about name-dropping AEW during an on-air WWE Raw promo segment back in May 2019. It was two days after AEW held its first event, Double or Nothing 2019. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Sami Zayn...
WWE

