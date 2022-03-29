Who are you allowing to drive your fire apparatus?

After Tracy Meyer Woodie heard about an elderly Houma couple that lost their camper to a fire and their house to Hurricane Ida, she decided to do something about it. “I was watching the stories on the TV about Ukraine and felt so helpless for those people,” the Mandeville resident said. “There’s not a lot you can do for them. But when I heard about this story I thought, ‘Well, I can’t help people in Ukraine, but I can help this couple in Houma.’ I just got in my car and drove.”

