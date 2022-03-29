Who are you allowing to drive your fire apparatus?

Command Light will unveil the all-new Trident Tripod at FDIC, marking the industry’s first tripod that lets fire departments choose their power source and light fixture. Improve the safety and effectiveness of your department and personnel with an online training solution from FireRescue1 Academy. Access more than 1,000 courses and videos, including more than 440 hours of approved EMS CEUs. With FireResceu1 Academy, training can be delivered during in-service, field training or in a self-paced format. SCHEDULE A FREE DEMO NOW!
Comments / 0