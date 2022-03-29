ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are you allowing to drive your fire apparatus?

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of “What’s YOUR Problem?” Chief Goldfeder tackles the following...

NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
FireRescue1

‘Hard to watch’: Recruits say instructors yelled at Morse while he lay unconscious

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Shocking details have emerged in the case of Peyton Morse, a Watertown firefighter who became unconscious while training at the state’s fire academy. Morse, 21, a volunteer firefighter who had served as assistant chief of the LaFargeville Fire Department, reportedly suffered a medical emergency at the academy on March 3, 2021, and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died nine days later.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Who Are You#Fire Apparatus#Ems
WTGS

Police Department needs your help to find man who set fire to police car

PINE RIDGE, S.C. (WACH) — The Pine Ridge Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Midlands Crimestoppers are asking for help in identifying a person who intentionally set a police car on fire. LOCAL FIRST | Family of man killed by deputies wants independent investigation; all videos...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FireRescue1

Mayday called after FF falls through floor of burning Md. house

PARKTON, Md. — A mayday was called Sunday night after a firefighter fell through a floor of a burning house, WBALTV reported. Crewmembers were able to rescue the firefighter, and EMS providers treated the responder on scene. The Maryland Line Volunteer Fire Co. was assisted by crews from Baltimore...
PARKTON, MD
The Courier

'Starting over with nothing': How you can help Houma couple who lost camper in a fire

After Tracy Meyer Woodie heard about an elderly Houma couple that lost their camper to a fire and their house to Hurricane Ida, she decided to do something about it. “I was watching the stories on the TV about Ukraine and felt so helpless for those people,” the Mandeville resident said. “There’s not a lot you can do for them. But when I heard about this story I thought, ‘Well, I can’t help people in Ukraine, but I can help this couple in Houma.’ I just got in my car and drove.”
HOUMA, LA
FireRescue1

Command Light Unveils Tripod Designed for Fire Industry

Command Light will unveil the all-new Trident Tripod at FDIC, marking the industry’s first tripod that lets fire departments choose their power source and light fixture. Improve the safety and effectiveness of your department and personnel with an online training solution from FireRescue1 Academy. Access more than 1,000 courses and videos, including more than 440 hours of approved EMS CEUs. With FireResceu1 Academy, training can be delivered during in-service, field training or in a self-paced format. SCHEDULE A FREE DEMO NOW!
ELECTRONICS
FireRescue1

2 key MCI strategies for incident commanders

MCIs have become synonymous with incidents involving active shooters. But there are many more incident types – many quite common, in fact – that could strain resources, creating a mass-casualty event. Some examples: vehicle collisions with multiple patients and any hazmat incident, including carbon monoxide (CO) releases. Firefighters...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FireRescue1

2 arrested in shooting of N.C. fire chief

Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt was eating lunch with firefighters at a local restaurant; another man was shot while leaving — UPDATE at 9:58 a.m., March 27. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested two men in connection with the shooting of a fire chief and another man, WGHP reported.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FireRescue1

DC Fire and EMS appoints first female assistant fire chief

WASHINGTON — Queen Anunay became DCFEMS’ first female assistant fire chief in a ceremony Tuesday morning, WUSA 9 reported. Anunay has more than 30 years of experience. She was in the cadet class of 1991 and most recently led department's EMS division. As she spoke Tuesday, her peers...
WASHINGTON STATE
FireRescue1

Kan. truck driver charged in death of Mo. assistant fire chief

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — A 65-year-old Kansas City truck driver was arrested in Clay County Friday after being indicted in the crash that killed Boone County assistant fire chief Bryant Gladney. A Boone County, Missouri, grand jury indicted Kevin Lee Brunson earlier this month on one charge of first-degree...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FireRescue1

Md. fireboat sinks during training, crew rescued

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County Fire Department boat sunk Monday afternoon off the coast of Gibson Island. The four people onboard have been rescued and are not injured. The county's Fireboat 41, based out of Shady Side, started taking on water after 3 p.m. Monday...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTRF- 7News

Suspects arrested following incident that killed an Ohio officer

UPDATE: The third and final suspect has been arrested in a police pursuit that killed an Ohio officer according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol. The multi-county incident that took place this morning in which a Bluffton Police Department officer was killed now has two suspects in custody. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported in […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

