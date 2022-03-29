ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

This Week’s Most Wanted in Calhoun County

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQ8IP_0etBOObr00

Chandra Ruff

Last Known City: Piedmont, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity/Unlawful Manufacture Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XQRb_0etBOObr00

Walter McRath

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Bond Revocation – Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PUhz_0etBOObr00

Jimmy Brown, Jr.

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

Cynthia Jackson

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Robbery 3rd, Theft of Property 1st, Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SMph_0etBOObr00

Austin Jones

Last Known City: Attalla, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCnVF_0etBOObr00

Adarius Savage

Last Known City: Birmingham, Al

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NGgm_0etBOObr00

David Hunt

Last Known City: Alabaster, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4dyV_0etBOObr00

David White

Last Known City: Talladega, Al

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd

Muhammad Sabree

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess  Marijuana 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwm6s_0etBOObr00

Thomas Hale, Jr.

Last Known City: Piedmont, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvKpx_0etBOObr00

Jacob Brown

Last Known City: Gadsden, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiwXW_0etBOObr00

Alan Gross

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Forged Instrument 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGc5U_0etBOObr00

Jeff Poff

Last Known City: Piedmont, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana 2nd

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.

