ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel defense chief, Jordan's king discuss Ramadan calm

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Q6r9_0etBONj800

Israel's defense minister met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Tuesday in what both sides said was an effort to maintain calm in Jerusalem ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's meeting with Abdullah was his second this year, and is part of a broader effort by the new Israeli government to cultivate closer relations with its neighbor after years of neglect.

It came a day after Jordan's king visited the West Bank and met with Palestinian leaders while Israeli and Arab diplomats held a summit with the visiting American secretary of state in southern Israel.

The king's high-profile visit — his first in nearly five years — and Jordan’s absence from the ministers’ meeting, were reminders that the Palestinian issue has not disappeared from the regional agenda.

Tensions between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Jerusalem during last year’s Ramadan helped contribute to the eruption of the 11-day war between the militant group Hamas and Israel in May.

Gantz’s office said the two discussed “measures that Israel is planning to take in order to enable freedom of prayer in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria,” referring to the West Bank by its biblical names, as well as “additional civilian measures that will benefit Palestinians.”

The Royal Palace said that the king “stressed that maintaining the comprehensive calm requires respecting the right of Muslims to perform their religious rites in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque." The mosque is built on a hilltop compound revered by Jews as the Temple Mount. The disputed compound is a frequent flashpoint of violence.

During Gantz's visit to Jordan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office said he would be paying a state visit to Amman on Wednesday to meet with Abdullah and discuss “deepening Israeli-Jordanian relations.”

Although Herzog paid a clandestine visit last year after taking office, his trip to Amman would be the first official state visit by an Israeli president since the two countries signed a landmark peace treaty in 1994. The Israeli presidency is a largely ceremonial position.

Israel and Jordan maintain close security ties and have diplomatic relations, but relations soured in recent years over tensions around Jerusalem's flashpoint holy site, Israel’s expansion of West Bank settlements and the lack of any progress in the long-moribund peace process with the Palestinians.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Israeli president visits Jordan in latest sign of closer ties - officials

AMMAN, JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) - President Isaac Herzog will make the first official visit by an Israeli head of state to Jordan on Wednesday, officials said, in the latest thaw in ties between two countries formally at peace for nearly three decades. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Israel's nearly 55-year-old...
WORLD
AFP

Israel-Arab ties 'deter' Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the top diplomats of Israel and four Arab states wrapped up a landmark meeting Monday vowing to boost cooperation, which Israel said would send a strong message to its arch foe Iran.  As the diplomats were wrapped up in their Negev meeting, Abbas hosted Jordan's King Abdullah II, making his first visit to the West Bank since 2017.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Prominent Israeli rabbi mourned by thousands at funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was born in Pinsk, Belarus, and moved to what was then British-ruled Palestine as a child. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust and was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel Israeli#Palestinians#Hamas#Defense#Arab#American#The Royal Palace#Muslims
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US fumes at ally Qatar for letting Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'drink tea and nibble dates' while they showed off models of their missiles in the shadow of America's largest Middle East base

The U.S. expressed its outrage on Thursday after Iran was allowed to run a stand hawking missile systems and naval vessels at an arms fair in Qatar, where commanders of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were spotted drinking tea and nibbling dates. The I.R.G.C. is listed as a terrorist...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
BBC

Israel says partnership with Arab League allies will deter Iran

Israel's foreign minster says deepening ties with friendly countries from the Arab League will "first and foremost" help counter the threat from Iran. He was speaking after a summit held in Israel for the first time with top diplomats from Arab League countries and the US. Three of them -...
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

594K+
Followers
145K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy