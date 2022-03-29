ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Saints signing veteran QB Andy Dalton

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

ESPN said the contract was worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed.

Dalton played in eight games (six starts) with the Chicago Bears last season, completing 149 of 236 passes for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Dalton, 34, will provide experience and insurance behind projected starter Jameis Winston, who inked a two-year, $28 million deal earlier this month. Saints head coach Dennis Allen also confirmed that part-time signal-caller Taysom Hill will become a full-time tight end moving forward.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Dalton has passed for 35,279 yards, 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions in 152 games (148 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2011-19), Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Bears.

–Field Level Media

