Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach’s iconic salt water taffy maker plans major expansion

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Ian Kneaul adds color to taffy as it's being pulled and stretched at Forbes Candies on Friday. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Inside the Forbes Candies factory in Virginia Beach, clunky machines churned out more than a million pounds of creamy, chewy salt water taffy last year.

The iconic Virginia Beach candy maker, nearly a century old, is expanding. It has outgrown the company’s building on Taylor Farm Road. A deal is in the works to build a new factory that will increase taffy production and keep up with demand.

Forbes’ taffy — previously only found in East Coast souvenir shops — is now on grocery store shelves across the nation. And it’s going worldwide. The company will export to Canada this summer and to Europe and Australia by the end of the year.

“We’ve been pushing the wholesale harder,” said Martin Cochran, owner and president. “We always thought it was a tourist-type candy, but it’s got some legs.”

Forbes Candies is in the process of buying land from the Virginia Beach Development Authority in Corporate Landing Business Park off General Booth Boulevard. Construction of a new factory will begin at the end of the summer. It will be designed to accommodate public tours and include a retail outlet that will replace the company’s Hilltop store, which will close after Easter.

Cochran’s career at Forbes Candies started in the mid-1990s at the store’s miniature golf course in the Outer Banks. He worked his way up through the company, and bought it from the Forbes family 13 years ago.

Charles Forbes, the original owner, was first exposed to the wonders of candy making at Old Dominion Peanut Co. in Norfolk where his uncle was the head confectioner. He sold candy bars in the city’s downtown bank buildings as a child.

In 1930, Forbes and his wife, Marion, newlyweds at the time, converted a wine cellar in Marion’s parents’ home into a candy kitchen where they made peanut brittle and sold it door-to-door to make ends meet. The house on Norfolk’s Colonial Avenue is now The Williams School.

Forbes’ homemade peanut brittle was a hit. In 1932, local grocery and drug stores sold it for 10 cents a pound, or 25 cents for 3 pounds, according to a newspaper advertisement.

The following year, the couple opened their first candy shop on 21st Street and Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Two months later, a hurricane wiped it out with “four feet of ocean water in the store and most of our candy was floating down the street,” Charles Forbes recalled in a 1972 Beacon article. They opened several more stores on Atlantic Avenue in subsequent years.

Most people know Forbes Candies as one of the longest-standing retailers in the resort area.

“We’re a lot more than that now,” Cochran told members of the Development Authority at a meeting earlier this month.

While the salt water taffy is still available in the classic beach-themed boxes for souvenir shops, it’s also mass produced and packaged in bags, instead of boxes, for grocery stores. The company recently landed a contract with Wegmans.

“Big players in the market,” Cochran said at the meeting. “National chains that can really give us that distribution instantly.”

Forbes has more than 100 employees during the summer, including seasonal staff in candy shops at the Oceanfront and the Outer Banks.

Easter season is one of the busiest times of the year. Hand-decorated candy ducklings, rabbits and eggs are stacked neatly on the factory’s racks from floor to ceiling.

“In here, we cover everything in chocolate,” said Cochran during a recent tour.

In the taffy room, a concoction of sugar, corn syrup and other ingredients are cooked in a copper kettle.

And what about the salt water moniker?

“There is salt, and there is water,” Cochran joked. “We do not have a direct pipeline to the Atlantic Ocean.”

The star of the show is the taffy stretcher. Its mechanical metal ‘arms’ pull 60 pounds of taffy in different directions, giving it that chewy texture. A thick roll of it is then fed into the cut and wrap machines. The factory can produce 1,200 pieces per minute. The new building will double production.

At one end of a long room, neatly-wrapped green and pink watermelon-flavored taffy pieces slid down a long shoot and into a deep box. Cochran reached in and scooped up a handful.

“You won’t get any fresher than that,” he said.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

#Salt Water#Ocean Water#Candy Bars#Sugar#The Virginian Pilot
