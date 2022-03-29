Jim Thome's wife cancels Browns season tickets

Andrea Thome, the wife of Cleveland Hall of Fame slugger Jim Thome, canceled her family’s Browns season tickets following the signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s facing allegations made by 22 women.

“Officially cancelled our Browns season tickets today and asked for a refund as they were paid in full. Very sad after 40 years as a fan, but this is my line in the sand. I believe women. Especially when there are 22 of them. That press conference did nothing to change my mind," Thome said in a series of tweets on March 25.

“They may not give us a refund. But I sent the letter today. If Browns won’t refund—-I will auction off every single game and publicly donate every cent to different women’s crisis charities in N.E. Ohio, raising awareness week by week during the season.”

After announcing on Twitter that she canceled the Browns tickets, Thome posted a message from someone who said she is one of Watson’s accusers who had messaged her and thanked her for taking the stand that she did.

Since the announcement of Watson’s controversial trade to the Browns, there’s been no shortage of outcry in Cleveland and beyond, with fans dismayed and upset by the team’s decision to acquire the quarterback.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center said it has seen a 152% increase to its hotline since the Watson trade announcement and has received more than 1,800 donations in response, raising over $88,000 in under one week.

During Friday’s news conference when he was introduced to Cleveland, Watson denied assaulting or disrespecting women.

"I can’t speak on what people's opinions are because everyone has their own opinions. What I can continue to do is to tell the truth. I have never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life. I was raised differently. It’s not in my DNA, my culture, that’s not me as a person and it’s not how I was raised," said Watson.

Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who accused the quarterback of exposing himself and touching them inappropriately during massage appointments.

In addition to the legal battle ahead of him, Watson also faces possible discipline by the NFL, which could include suspension.

