BYU wins regional cyber defense competition

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
Brigham Young University was named champion of the 2022 Rocky Mountain Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, and will now advance to the national competition for the fourth time.

BYU competed virtually with six other collegiate cyber teams on March 25-26; the competition measures the competitors' business and cyber defense skills, with teams tested on how well they protect an existing commercial network's infrastructure as well as other exercises.

“As cybercriminals become more sophisticated and organizations embark on their digital transformation journeys, cybersecurity is essential to business success . . . competitions like CCDC (give) the next generation of cyber professionals real-world, hands-on experience and access to elite mentors,” said Jon Check, senior director of Cyber Protection Solutions for Raytheon Intelligence & Space. the sponsors of the contest.

As the regional champions, BYU will virtually compete at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition on April 21-23, in San Antonio for the chance to win the Alamo Cup.

“As a signature event for the Anderson College of Business and Computing, we emphasize the business impact of the cybersecurity profession in a near real-world experience for students," said Shari Plantz-Masters, Academic Dean for the Anderson College of Business and Computing at Regis University, where the national competition is held.

In second place was University of Colorado Denver, which can still qualify for the national competition if they win the Wild Card qualifier on April 6.

