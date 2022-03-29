ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pile-up on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Shocking footage shows the aftermath of a fiery pile-up on Interstate 81, which left at least three dead.

More than 50 vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened in Pennsylvania .

It’s believed cars and lorries smashed into each other as they lost control and visibility in the adverse weather conditions.

One video shared on social media shows a number of vehicles scattered across the road, with one clearly still on fire in the aftermath of the crash.

