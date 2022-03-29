ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10 million lottery prize goes unclaimed: What happens to the money?

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Md. - A $10 million Powerball ticket has gone unclaimed making it the largest unclaimed lottery prize in Maryland history. The ticket was sold on September 27 of last year at an Exxon station...


