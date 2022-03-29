‘Thank God I’m alive’: San Benito man loses home in house fire, community comes together to help

A young man has lost his mother, sister, and nephew after their Broken Arrow home caught fire last Saturday morning. Manny Talamantes' 15-year-old brother was the only one to make it out of the house, but climbed back in a window, twice trying to save his family and is now at a Texas hospital with burns all over his body. Manny says there is nothing that can heal the pain he is feeling right now because he loved his mom, sister, and nephew so much. But, he says they are a family of fighters and he finds some comfort knowing how hard they fought.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 15 DAYS AGO