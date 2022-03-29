Brevard teacher accused of soliciting Indian River Co. teen

Related
Pinellas Head Start teachers accused of abusing children
A pair of Head Start teachers in Pinellas County were arrested Saturday after being accused of roughly treating the children in their care, deputies said.
Parent arrested, accused of assaulting teachers at KinderCare in Kettering
KETTERING — A parent is facing charges after police said she assaulted multiple teachers at the Kettering KinderCare before driving off Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the daycare at 1875 Ebert Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after getting at least one 911 call reporting an argument at the location. A...
Man shot, killed at Indian River County hospital identified
We now know the identity of the man killed in a weekend shooting incident inside an emergency room on the Treasure Coast. But still a number of questions remain as to what led up to his death.
Former Sayville teacher accused of giving alcohol to teen expected in court Thursday
Police say Jason Ferremi gave alcohol to the 16-year-old at his home in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Hearing for Fairfield teen delayed in teacher death case
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of one of the teenagers charged with killing a southeast Iowa teacher has been placed on hold after his attorney sought a review by the Iowa Supreme Court. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, are...
Popculture
Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Human remains found in Florida gator’s mouth identified
The human remains found in an alligator-infested canal Thursday were identified as belonging to a St. Lucie County man, according to Martin County deputies.
Washington Post
A Florida man and his girlfriend had just reconciled. Then, she threw his dog off a 7th-floor balcony, police say.
Eric Adeson watched his on-again-off-again girlfriend throw his cellphone from the seventh-floor balcony of his Florida condominium on Sunday. After she did the same thing with his keys, he warned her that he was going downstairs to call police. Before he could, Adeson watched Shelley Nicole Vaughn pick up his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say
A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
Centre Daily
Teen jailed after TikTok video shows gun sticking out of pants at school, FL cops say
A shocking TikTok video got a high school student arrested this week, after it revealed he was walking around campus with a pistol in his waistband, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Central Florida. The gun was loaded ... and it was stolen, the department said in...
PICTURED: Florida special needs teacher, 43, who was attacked by five-year-old and needed to be stretchered out of classroom after cracking her head: Outraged teacher union reps say the child has attacked her before
A Florida special needs teacher who suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by a five-year-old, had been hospitalized by the same child several time before, her teacher's union claimed,. Last week Trishia Meadows, 43, a teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines, needed to be stretchered out of...
Florida teacher leaves classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old attacks: report
A Florida teacher was carried out of her classroom on a stretcher after being attacked by a 5-year-old student at her school, WPLG reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Herald
Man arrested in case of couple’s throats slashed while biking home, Florida cops say
When Florida police pulled over to investigate a call about a hit-and-run, officers realized they were looking at a grisly double homicide. Now, a man has been arrested in connection to the attack, Daytona Beach Police say. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced on Twitter on March 10 that...
Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
Florida Man Crushed to Death by Bulldozer While Using Porta-Potty
The vehicle's front blade was reportedly too high for the driver to see the porta-potty before it was crushed.
Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell
An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
'Disturbance' shuts down part of Sam's Club parking lot
Indian River County deputies have responded to a Sam's Club parking lot Thursday for what authorities call a "disturbance."
More than 160 arrests made during spring break chaos in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Florida law enforcement officials say they arrested more than 160 people in Panama City Beach, Fla., over the weekend and confiscated 75 guns as spring break revelry devolved into chaos. “What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said in a multi-agency...
WPTV West Palm Beach
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.https://www.wptv.com/
Comments / 0