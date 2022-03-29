ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Myers Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Taylor Hawkins Over The Weekend: “He Was One Of Our Heroes”

By Casey Young
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MH72_0etBLayG00

Whiskey Myers has many influences from all across the spectrum when it comes to their music.

From country, to rock, to blues, you pretty much hear it all in their great songs.

And they’re gearing up to drop their sixth studio album, Tornillo, in July. They’ve already dropped two singles from the record in “John Wayne”, and “Antioch”.

At a run of shows over the weekend, they paid tribute to the late, great longtime drummer of the Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, after his tragic and unexpected death at just 50 years old late last week.

He passed away in his hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was scheduled to perform at the Estereo Picnic festival. According to the Attorney General of Colombia, Taylor had 10 different substances in his system, and his heart weighed twice as much as the average heart of a male his age.

He is survived by his wife and three children, and it’s just an absolutely tragic and heartbreaking situation all around.

Jeff Hogg, the drummer for Whiskey Myers, taped “RIP Taylor” in large writing to the front of his bass drum, which Whiskey Myers shared a photo of on Instagram, along with the caption:

“Thank you west Texas!”

A fan noted in the comments how much they loved the tribute to Taylor, to which the band replied:

“He was one of our heroes!”

Maybe (hopefully) we can get a Whiskey Myers cover of “Everlong” or “Best Of You” one day…

“Antioch”

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

