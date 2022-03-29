ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

John Travolta reveals son Ben adopted puppy Jamie Lee Curtis held at the Oscars

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ca5fG_0etBLY9g00

John Travolta's family has an adorable and furry addition joining their ranks -- and he has Jamie Lee Curtis and the 2022 Oscars to thank.

The "Grease" actor took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that his 11-year-old son, Ben, adopted the puppy, named Mac-N-Cheese, Curtis was holding while honoring Betty White during the in memoriam segment at the 94th Academy Awards.

MORE: John Travolta celebrates son Benjamin's 11th birthday: 'My beautiful boy'

The photo of Travolta and Ben holding the puppy received love from Travolta's daughter and Ben's big sister, Ella Travolta, as well as Sharon Stone and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Curtis, in a post shared to her Instagram, said she was texted a "beautiful" photo of Travolta holding Mac-N-Cheese before presenting the Academy Award for best actor in a mini "Pulp Fiction" reunion alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

The "Halloween" actress, who starred in the 1984 film "Perfect" with Travolta, called the adoption "a MAGICAL ending" to the Oscars and a "perfect tribute" to the late "Golden Girls" star, who was an animal lover and activist.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates trans daughter in wake of Texas' anti-trans directive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uv2K_0etBLY9g00
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

"She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen. And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this," Curtis said of White during Sunday night's ceremony. "So the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac-N-Cheese from Paw Works. So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all."

Fans celebrated White's 100th birthday on Jan. 17, which came just weeks after her death on Dec. 31, by donating to animal rescues or shelters in her name in an initiative dubbed the " Betty White Challenge ."

Comments / 1

GMA
GMA

43K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

12M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Betty White
Person
John Travolta
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Golden Girls#Mac N Cheese#The Academy Award#Dolby Theatre
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Bacon Shares Rare Family Photo Of His Wife And Daughter

On International Women’s Day, actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to two special ladies in his life. He shared a rare family photo of his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie. Kyra and Kevin have been married for decades and have two children, Sosie and Travis. Both children are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry just like their famous parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis shuns prosthetics for very 'real' appearance in new film

Jamie Lee Curtis refused to conceal anything for her new film role and the results are eye-opening. The star is portraying an IRS Inspector in the movie, Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and she shared a look at her character on Instagram - and fans barely recognized her. Jamie admitted...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Denise Richards' 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami Looks So Much Like Her Mom in This New Birthday Photo

Click here to read the full article. Denise Richards made sure to honor her oldest daughter Sami on her 18th birthday on Thursday, even though they’ve been struggling with their relationship. The sweet post showed how much the former reality star wants to connect with her teen — and how much the two of them look alike. Sharing a stunning close-up shot of Sami with her pink hair and gorgeous blue eyes (she got them from mom), along with two adorable baby snapshots, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote a message from the heart. “In a blink of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Everyone is making jokes about John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment as actor is announced as presenter again

John Travolta has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the Oscars – and everyone is making the same joke.Eight years ago, Travolta spectacularly mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the Oscars, ahead of her performance of the song “Let it Go” from Frozen.The Pulp Fiction star introduced her as “the wickedly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem”, spawning parody Twitter accounts and even an “Adele Dazeem Name Generator”, turning Jared Leto into “Jed Lopeez” and Matthew McConaughey into “Michael Mozaleen”.Many Twitter users have been looking back on the moment, with one person...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Lowe’s Sons: Meet The Actor’s Two Kids, John & Matthew

The ‘Brat Pack’ member is the proud papa of two amazing children. Meet Rob’s sons John and Matthew here!. Rob Lowe has had a massively successful career in Hollywood, starting off as a member of the “Brat Pack” with such iconic 1980s films as The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. He later scored a new legion of fans with his comedic roles in Tommy Boy and Parks and Recreation. Along the way, he even picked up an Emmy nomination for his work in the TV drama The West Wing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

GMA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy