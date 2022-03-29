ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Legend to be honored with Recording Academy's 1st Global Impact Award

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORNaL_0etBLXGx00

John Legend, a 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will be honored with the Recording Academy's first Global Impact Award during the Recording Academy Honors.

The inaugural event, presented by the Black Music Collective, will bring together Black creators and business leaders, across all genres, with a mission of setting goals and continuing to build up the Black community.

MORE: John Legend shares photos of son Miles to wish him happy 3rd birthday

"It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors' Global Impact Award," says Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording Academy, in a statement.

"John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism," the statement continued. "His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled."

Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice will provide music throughout the night, while Summer Walker is set to perform and MC Lyte will take on host duties in celebration of Legend, his career achievements and his charitable efforts.

MORE: John Legend shares his best advice on being a good husband and father

The invite-only event will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas during the Grammy Week festivities on Saturday, April 2, a day before the 64th Grammy Awards.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
GMA
GMA

43K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

12M+

Views

Follow GMA and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mc Lyte
Person
Summer Walker
Person
John Legend
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Mary J. Blige partners with Lifetime for 'Real Love' film

March 2 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige has formed a new partnership with Lifetime to executive produce a new film based on her 1992 song, "Real Love." Blige is executive producing the project through her production company, Blue Butterfly, alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson. Real Love will be a...
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Stevie J Reveals Diddy New Album Update: HUGE Collabs Upcoming [DETAILS]

Known for his brief stint in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" and "Growing Up Hip Hop," Stevie J's golden touch is much more celebrated inside the studio, especially with an upcoming album for rap mogul Diddy. In a new HipHopDX interview, the Grammy-winning producer spilled massive updates on Diddy's "LOVE"...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Impact#Grammy Awards#The Recording Academy
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
MUSIC
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

‘The Women of Def Jam,’ 24-Track Compilation Drops Today

In celebration of Women’s History Month, “The Women of Def Jam ,” a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the top female artists in the history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label, has been released today. Available now as a triple-LP boxed set, the album’s tracklist ranges from Nikki D, Foxy Brown, Boss, and Ashanti to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’ Is a Beautiful Tribute to a Hip-Hop Legend

Click here to read the full article. Any posthumous album is, by its nature, haunting — the sound of ghosts on wax forever floating in a state between unfinished project and final-ever recordings. But in the case of Phife Dawg, who died in 2016 at the age of 45 from diabetes complications, that purgatorial sense feels particularly cruel. At the time of his death, the rapper born Malik Taylor had reunited — albeit tenuously — with New York hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest. That reunion led to Tribe’s final album, the excellent We Got It From Here … Thank...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

All The First-Time Nominees at This Year's Academy Awards

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Feb. 8 ahead of the ceremony on March 27. Catching up on nominated films, including the 10 in the running for best picture, is easier than ever thanks to streaming. While watching, take note of the performers and proof of...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Charlie Puth & John Legend Perform on Dueling Pianos at iHeartRadio Music Awards, Tease New Collab

What’s better than one piano-playing hit singer/songwriter? Two, piano-playing hit singer/songwriters, obviously. At the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Charlie Puth and John Legend performed a 5-minute mashup of each other’s biggest songs. Legend started the musical back and forth with “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Puth. Right after, Puth jumped into Legend’s “Ordinary People.” The exchange continued with songs “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “Tonight (Best You Ever Had),” “Attention,” and “All Of Me.” The duo also had a charming banter as they commentated on each other’s song choices.
MUSIC
KESQ

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys shifted from a January show in Los Angeles to an April ceremony in Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

GMA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy