John Legend to be honored with Recording Academy's 1st Global Impact Award

John Legend, a 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will be honored with the Recording Academy's first Global Impact Award during the Recording Academy Honors.

The inaugural event, presented by the Black Music Collective, will bring together Black creators and business leaders, across all genres, with a mission of setting goals and continuing to build up the Black community.

"It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors' Global Impact Award," says Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording Academy, in a statement.

"John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism," the statement continued. "His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled."

Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice will provide music throughout the night, while Summer Walker is set to perform and MC Lyte will take on host duties in celebration of Legend, his career achievements and his charitable efforts.

The invite-only event will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas during the Grammy Week festivities on Saturday, April 2, a day before the 64th Grammy Awards.