ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers open to Jimmy Garoppolo return, 'happy' with three quarterbacks

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShOCh_0etBLUcm00

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Garoppolo could return and compete to be the San Francisco 49ers' starter in 2022, despite the team's desire to trade the quarterback, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting.

"We looked into trading Jimmy, because we obviously believe that Trey [Lance] can be a starter," Shanahan said at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla.

"We are ready to do that, but if we can't upgrade our team in other ways we aren't just going to get rid of a good quarterback because we have other quarterbacks on the roster.

"Quarterbacks are really hard to come by. Some teams don't have any at all. The fact that we have three that we are happy with, that's a good thing."

Garoppolo told reporters in February that he expects to be traded this off-season. The eight-year veteran started 15 games and led the 49ers to the playoffs last season.

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Monday that the team has yet to receive a formal trade offer for Garoppolo, but still will field calls for the veteran.

He also said he doesn't "foresee" the team releasing Garoppolo, who is under contract through 2022.

Garoppolo underwent surgery earlier this month on his injured right throwing shoulder. He is expected to resume throwing before training camp.

Shanahan said the injured shoulder impacted his trade value.

"Anytime someone gets a surgery, especially on their throwing shoulder, teams are going to be a little more nervous with what they want to offer and things like that," Shanahan said.

"So I think that did put it on hold. And we're alright with that."

Shanahan said if a trade doesn't occur, Garoppolo could still compete with Lance in training camp to be the 49ers' Week 1 starter. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started twice in 2021.

"We will figure that out," Shanahan said of Garoppolo's potential presence at training camp. "He's a good quarterback. He's not easy for anyone to beat out [for the starting job.

"Trey wasn't ready to beat him out last year. He will definitely be closer to that this year, if it happens."

The 49ers do not own a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their first pick is expected to be in the second round, at No. 61 overall.

Comments / 3

Rick
1d ago

The Niners aren’t happy. The blew any possibility at getting something for an of injured QB that can’t throw until at least three months.

Reply
2
Related
FanSided

Chiefs fans are furious at thought of team leaving Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs fans are up in arms after team president Mark Donovan opened up the door for the team to relocate. Could the Kansas City Chiefs be leaving Arrowhead in the near future? This isn’t what anyone wants to hear, but team president Mark Donovan said that the team is cononsidering new stadium options outside of KC.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Is Retiring: NFL World Reacts To Crazy News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild offseason continued on Wednesday night. According to a report from NBC Sports and the Los Angeles Times, which has since been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching. Arians will be moving into a front office role in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Admit They’re “Working” On Quarterback Trade

It looks like the Chicago Bears may be getting close to a quarterback trade. With Justin Fields set to start again in 2022 and with Trevor Siemian as his backup, that makes Nick Foles expendable. Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t difficult with the media when he was asked about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to rumors about potentially leaving Ravens

Apparently, Lamar Jackson is over it. There has been plenty of talk recently about stalled negotiations on a contract extension for the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. That talk has, of course, spurred rumors the 25-year-old signal-caller is hoping to play elsewhere. So Jackson took matters into his own hands and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh McDaniels Very Clear

Long-time New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels accepted his second head-coaching job this offseason, this time leading the Las Vegas Raiders. Based on his generally grumpy demeanor, one may think Bill Belichick would immediately turn a former colleague into an enemy after leaving for greener pastures. However, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, the NFL’s longest-turned head coach said there are no hard feelings.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Longtime Reporter John Clayton

The NFL world was hit with incredibly sad news earlier this month. John Clayton, the longtime NFL insider, passed away following a battle with a “brief illness.” He was 67 years old. Many have paid tribute to Clayton following his passing. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces The Dolphins Starting Quarterback

Mike McDaniel didn’t take long to make a decision on the Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback situation. The jury’s still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who’s entering the third year of his NFL career. The Dolphins, meanwhile, added veteran Teddy Bridgewater to the position room earlier this offseason. Will...
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
321K+
Followers
53K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy