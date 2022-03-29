ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Supporters of the Cannabis Freedom Act fill Capitol rotunda for rally

By Gracee Mattiace
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — People in support of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered at the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday morning to show their support for House Bill 2704. The bill, otherwise known as the Cannabis Freedom Act, is sponsored...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republican lawmakers unveil medical marijuana regulations

Republicans in the Oklahoma House on Monday unveiled a package of new restrictions on the state's booming medical marijuana industry, designed to crack down on illegal growers who sell cannabis on the black market. The 12-point plan includes a standardization of lab testing and equipment, more inspections of grow facilities, separate licenses for marijuana wholesalers and stringent new reporting requirements for electric and water usage by growers. One proposal would also make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a stand-alone agency, not a division of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.“If you're an illegal operator in Oklahoma, you're time is...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Cannabis#House#Republican#Scribd Supporters
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheStreet

Cannabis News This Week: An Unusual Employee Benefit

After decades of being lumped in with harder drugs, cannabis has had a rocky path to the mainstream, due in part to its designation as a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This designation means the drug has a "high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

US Senator Surprised To Learn That Marijuana Legalization Doesn’t Increase Teen Usage

The director of NIDA explained to a Republican senator that, in the US, there’s no link between legal cannabis and an increase in teen usage. Studies have shown over the years that marijuana legalization doesn’t have an impact on teen use. And while that isn’t exactly surprising news to those in the know, one U.S. senator was gobsmacked when faced with this (not even new) info.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

Bill Protecting Abortion Rights Passes Colorado Senate, Heads To Governor’s Desk

DENVER (CBS4) — The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed the Colorado State Senate and is now on its way to the governor’s desk for his signature. HB22-1279 saw a lot of support and opposition, leading to nearly 24 hours of debate, before a final state House vote earlier this month. The bill gives every pregnant person a right to choose to continue their pregnancy or have an abortion. It also states that a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of Colorado. With the governor’s expected signature, Colorado will join 15 states and Washington D.C. in protecting...
COLORADO STATE
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
KXL

Washington State Prohibits Texas-Style Abortion Lawsuits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them was signed into law Thursday by the governor, in a move designed to rebut recent actions by conservative states. “We know this bill is necessary because this...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy