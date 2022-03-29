ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Lawrence amid weekend prep for Final Four celebrations

By Andrew Lind
LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Although Kansas men’s basketball has made it to the Final Four before, there is still a learning curve for many businesses and the city as they try to get themselves ready for thousands to storm the streets — just like they did on Sunday.

The City of Lawrence said they plan to close Massachusetts Street from 6th to South Park to two phases on Saturday, as the Jayhawks face Villanova in New Orleans. The first phase starts at 6 a.m. from 6th to 11th and the second phase at around 3 p.m. from 6th to South Park.

Under-the-radar 1 seed? Jayhawks flying high to Final Four

Despite city and local businesses planning ahead, one general manager says there’s only so much you can do.

“We have some people on staff who have been here for over a decade, so they’ve seen some celebrations here and there, but when it comes to something like this, I mean you can prepare as much as possible, but there’s only so much you can do,” Papa Kenos General Manager Dan Luckey said.

Another restaurant says they had no training and it’s just about getting people to understand that.

“We just kind of had to explain to people, ‘hey look, we are a restaurant, we don’t do this every day, this is kind of new to us,’ most people were understanding, it wasn’t too terrible, it was just, go go go,” Jefferson’s bartender Jaden Riley said.

After being closed the morning before Sunday’s regional final game, a sports merchandise store on Massachusetts decided it would close its door, have a little fun, and prepare for what could be.

Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review

“The tentative schedule is for us to have a watch party down here in the store for staff and family and then as soon as we win, open the doors, and be ready to go,” Jocks Nitch General Manager Ryan Owens said.

Dan Luckey from Papa Kenos reminds fans to have fun, but to remember to take care of the town.

“There are a lot of beautiful spaces downtown, there’s a lot of people who really care about this environment, my wife and I have been working down here for the last decade, don’t break stuff,” Luckey said.

If you are looking for a place to watch Saturday’s game but don’t want to be downtown — Allen Fieldhouse is opening its doors at 4 p.m. for the 5:09 p.m. start time.

