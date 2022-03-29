ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handmade Ukrainian Easter eggs on display at UD library

By Holly Souther
Cover picture for the articlePysanky are from the collection of alumna Tina Waypa Schlegel. Handmade Ukrainian Easter eggs, known as pysanky, will be on display through April 25 in the University of Dayton’s Roesch Library. The 22 pysanky on loan are from the collection of UD alumna Tina Waypa Schlegel, according to...

