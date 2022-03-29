ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves’ season opener to be televised nationally on ESPN

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves’ season opener against the visiting Cincinnati Reds will be televised nationally by ESPN2 on April 7.

Coming off their first title since 1995, the Braves will raise their championship banner before the game, which will be pushed back slightly from its intended 7:20 p.m. Eastern start.

Opening day was pushed back from March 31 on the original schedule due to a 99-day management lockout that ended on March 10 and delayed the start of spring training from Feb. 16 to March 13.

