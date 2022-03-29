ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

DA: Disbarred lawyer embezzled $265K

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iX6GC_0etBIuUB00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s office announced new felony charges against a disbarred lawyer who is alleged to have pretended to still be licensed.

Russell A. Robinson was first charged in November 2021, but new victims came forward, according to a news release.

“My administration is committed to holding accountable those who abuse their power to take advantage of people in need,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin stated. “The public should be able to trust lawyers to follow the law, but here a disbarred attorney exploited his clients by continuing to practice as an attorney. We are glad that our initial announcement filing charges helped identify additional victims, so we can seek justice for everyone he has wronged.”

Robinson was not authorized to practice law by the California State Bar after June 2019; he was officially disbarred in June 2021.

Nevertheless, Boudin’s office alleges he continued to pretend to be a licensed attorney. He was charged with practicing law without authorization, grand theft, identity theft, and forgery among other crimes.

The office alleged he embezzled approximately $265,000 of settlement proceeds from insurance companies after he forged a client’s signature.

“The announcement of the District Attorney’s case against Mr. Robinson prompted additional victims to report that Mr. Robinson unlawfully acted as their attorney, too,” the news release stated. “According to new witnesses and new records obtained, Mr. Robinson was hired by one victim after the victim was falsely arrested, and Mr. Robinson filed a federal lawsuit on his behalf. But that case was dismissed in October 2018 because Mr. Robinson failed to prosecute it. Nevertheless, for the past several years, Mr. Robinson has continued to communicate with the victim as if the case was ongoing, even going so far as to pretend that he had attended non-existent court hearings and received settlement offers. It was not until learning about the charges against Mr. Robinson that the victim discovered that his case had been dismissed years earlier.”

Robinson never told this victim he’d been suspended or disbarred, according to the news release.

“According to new witnesses and new records obtained, Mr. Robinson was hired by another victim and filed a civil lawsuit on his behalf in San Francisco Superior Court,” the news release continued. “Although the court ordered that case stayed in November 2018 pending arbitration proceedings, and the defendants’ counsel reported not hearing from Mr. Robinson since at least June 2019, Mr. Robinson nevertheless continued to communicate with the victim throughout 2019, 2020, and 2021 as if he was working on the case. Mr. Robinson did not tell the victim until December 2021 that he was not eligible to practice law.”

These incidents led to additional charges: two felony counts of practicing law without authorization and two felony counts of willful failure to comply with a disbarment order of the California Supreme Court.

Robinson will be arraigned at the Hall of Justice on April 25 at 1:30 p.m.

The DA’s office is still investigating Robinson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-General Counsel for Tech Company Sentenced for Embezzlement

The former general counsel of a San Francisco-based financial technology company was sentenced to more than three years in prison for embezzling more than $500,000 from the company, according to federal court filings. Brooke Campbell Solis, who worked at an unidentified California company from her home in Texas between 2018...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Attorney’s Office Asks To Remove Judge Koch From Felony Cases For ‘Frequently Abandoning His Neutral Role’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hennepin County judge is at the center of a legal battle between prosecutors and public defenders. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has asked to remove Judge William Koch from presiding over all felony cases assigned to him. “Our issues are not about any adverse rulings that he made. It’s the issue of how he treats our lawyers and how he runs his courtroom,” said Dan Mabley, the chief criminal deputy with HCAO. Prosecutors’ court filings say Koch’s demeanor is “frequently arrogant, dismissive, patronizing, condescending and disrespectful.” He’s accused of “frequently abandoning his neutral role,” and prosecutors write this is “part of...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
KCTV 5

Legal advice: lawyers’ fees

Are lawyers’ fees on personal injury cases all the same? Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disbarment#Lawyers#Disbarred#Arbitration#The California State Bar
The Albany Herald

Georgia business owner sentenced for CARES Act PPP fraud

VALDOSTA — A Georgia man convicted for money laundering after he fraudulently filed for $2.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution exceeding $800,000. Anthony J. Boncimino, 47, of Sycamore, was...
GEORGIA STATE
KOLD-TV

Tucson bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5M from businesses

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a longtime bookkeeper for two Tucson-area construction companies and a homeowner’s association in Mexico has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $5 million from the businesses. Helen Marie Dahlstrom also is accused of gambling away most of the stolen money at Arizona casinos. The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies by writing checks made out to cash between September 2013 and July 2020.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Salon

Trump unable to countersue rape accuser

Former President Donald Trump's effort to countersue New York advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who sued him for defamation after he denied raping her two decades ago, has been rejected by a judge. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Trump had already delayed the 2019 case multiple times, adding that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department. A federal criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Former prosecutor says Trump "guilty of numerous felony violations"

One of the prosecutors who had been leading the fraud investigation into the Trump Organization wrote in his resignation letter that he believes former President Donald Trump is "guilty of numerous felony violations." The letter, confirmed by CBS News, was first published by the New York Times. In the letter...
POTUS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy