DA: Disbarred lawyer embezzled $265K

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s office announced new felony charges against a disbarred lawyer who is alleged to have pretended to still be licensed.

Russell A. Robinson was first charged in November 2021, but new victims came forward, according to a news release.

“My administration is committed to holding accountable those who abuse their power to take advantage of people in need,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin stated. “The public should be able to trust lawyers to follow the law, but here a disbarred attorney exploited his clients by continuing to practice as an attorney. We are glad that our initial announcement filing charges helped identify additional victims, so we can seek justice for everyone he has wronged.”

Robinson was not authorized to practice law by the California State Bar after June 2019; he was officially disbarred in June 2021.

Nevertheless, Boudin’s office alleges he continued to pretend to be a licensed attorney. He was charged with practicing law without authorization, grand theft, identity theft, and forgery among other crimes.

The office alleged he embezzled approximately $265,000 of settlement proceeds from insurance companies after he forged a client’s signature.

“The announcement of the District Attorney’s case against Mr. Robinson prompted additional victims to report that Mr. Robinson unlawfully acted as their attorney, too,” the news release stated. “According to new witnesses and new records obtained, Mr. Robinson was hired by one victim after the victim was falsely arrested, and Mr. Robinson filed a federal lawsuit on his behalf. But that case was dismissed in October 2018 because Mr. Robinson failed to prosecute it. Nevertheless, for the past several years, Mr. Robinson has continued to communicate with the victim as if the case was ongoing, even going so far as to pretend that he had attended non-existent court hearings and received settlement offers. It was not until learning about the charges against Mr. Robinson that the victim discovered that his case had been dismissed years earlier.”

Robinson never told this victim he’d been suspended or disbarred, according to the news release.

“According to new witnesses and new records obtained, Mr. Robinson was hired by another victim and filed a civil lawsuit on his behalf in San Francisco Superior Court,” the news release continued. “Although the court ordered that case stayed in November 2018 pending arbitration proceedings, and the defendants’ counsel reported not hearing from Mr. Robinson since at least June 2019, Mr. Robinson nevertheless continued to communicate with the victim throughout 2019, 2020, and 2021 as if he was working on the case. Mr. Robinson did not tell the victim until December 2021 that he was not eligible to practice law.”

These incidents led to additional charges: two felony counts of practicing law without authorization and two felony counts of willful failure to comply with a disbarment order of the California Supreme Court.

Robinson will be arraigned at the Hall of Justice on April 25 at 1:30 p.m.

The DA’s office is still investigating Robinson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.