CHUBBUCK — A local woman put on felony probation in 2020 for felony driving under the influence has again been charged with felony DUI following an incident on March 17. Marilyn Mae Papse, 42, of Fort Hall, faces the felony charge after Chubbuck police say she was operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration that was over three times the legal limit. The incident began to unfold around...

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO