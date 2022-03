Here’s an update from the Academy on the musical performers this Sunday night. Since Van Morrison won’t come and sing his song from “Belfast,” no one will sing it. So there. Frankly, the music branch should have nominated Jennifer Hudson’s song from “Respect.” She would have sung it like crazy and given the audience a really great night. Van Morrison is nuts. He’s unpleasant and unwilling to play with others. He has a show in the UK tomorrow (the 23rd) and one in Spain (on the 29th). He could have flown back and forth if he wanted to. My guess is there are issues about him not being vaccinated, as well as no distemper shot.

