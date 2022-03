Just one golfer in the 2022 Masters field has the opportunity for golf immortality since a win would complete his career grand slam. Rory McIlroy will have his eighth try at becoming the sixth person to win the modern grand slam, as the Irishman already has wins at the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship on his resume. McIlroy's best finish at Augusta National Golf Club is fourth place (2015), although he also has two top-five finishes over his last four appearances. The Masters 2022 field will tee off Thursday, April 7, with McIlroy one of the heavy favorites.

GOLF ・ 1 HOUR AGO