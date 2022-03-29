ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 5 near La Jolla

By City News Service
La Jolla Light
 1 day ago

A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Interstate 5 near La Jolla late March 28, authorities said.

The unidentified pedestrian was walking near traffic at about 11:10 p.m. when he was struck by a Toyota sedan driven by a 23-year-old man on the southbound freeway at Nobel Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash impacted traffic in the area until 4 a.m.

"At this time, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision," said Jesse Matias, public information officer for the CHP.

It was the second pedestrian fatality on I-5 in the La Jolla area in less than two weeks. On March 17 , a woman was struck and killed while walking on the northbound freeway at about 11:30 p.m. near the Genesee Avenue exit, according to the Highway Patrol.

A witness told dispatchers that the pedestrian was walking against traffic in a middle lane, the CHP said.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

