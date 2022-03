In partnership with the Barbara Bush Foundation, The National Center for Families Learning and Reading Is Fundamental, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been investing in literacy and education programs for nearly three decades with the goal of serving others in a way that uplifts and empowers. And while the foundation is proud of the work they have done so far, Denine Torr, executive director of DGLF and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General, said they recognize there is much more to do.

CHARITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO