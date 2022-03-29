ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Motorola Frontier 22 image leaks online, fueling launch talk

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to have the world’s first 200-megapixel camera on a smartphone. It first appeared in January this year with some impressive specs. But leaks around the phone have now begun to pop up at a much faster rate, hinting at an imminent launch. Last week, details...

www.digitaltrends.com

Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung teases next Galaxy A Series phones - and your wallet is already smiling

The time has come for the often-talked about if not eagerly-anticipated update to Samsung's mid-range phones: the Galaxy A Series. On Sunday, the South Korean tech giant sent out invitations to an online-only product event and launch, set for Thursday, March 17, at 10 AM ET. If there was any lingering doubt that Samsung's next event would address its more affordable handset line, the invite, which features a grid of multi-colored and cheerful "A"s, removes that.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

One of Dell’s best-selling laptops is only $300 today

In one of the best Dell laptop deals going on right now, you can buy an inexpensive yet impressive Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $300 at Dell. Normally priced at $419, you can save $119 for a strictly limited time only. As with all Dell deals, prices change rapidly and we can’t say when this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will shoot back up in price. If you’ve been waiting for one of the better laptop deals to appear while looking for a budget laptop, this is what you need to go for. Read on while we take you through why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Samsung Is Prepping Yet Another Galaxy M Series Launch

Ever since Samsung announced its first M series device back in 2018, the company has been pretty bullish about its prospects. Even though the Galaxy M Series was initially intended to target emerging smartphone markets in Asia (countries like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia), the success of the M Series prompted Samsung to introduce these devices in several European countries. The company has also been regularly updating the Galaxy M series devices with fresh models every year — and it looks like 2022 isn't going to be an exception.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

3 things we expect to see at Samsung’s March event

Samsung only recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range, but it’s not done yet as the company has another announcement planned, with this one set for March 17. While Samsung hasn’t said exactly what’s coming, it has revealed a teaser that lists...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

GPU prices and availability: How much are GPUs today?

The GPU shortage may finally be ending, but GPU prices remain much higher than list price. For those in the market for one of the best graphics cards, we closely looked at graphics card prices and availability to see where the GPU market is headed and to figure out the best time to buy.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Samsung 60-inch TV is marked down to only $448 today

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals, because you deserve to enjoy your favorite shows on the best display that your budget allows. If you think it’s time to make an investment, it’s highly recommended that you browse Walmart TV deals. The retailer offers discounts on different brands like Samsung TV deals, which currently include a $150 discount on the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV that makes it more affordable at just $448, compared to its original price of $598.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max "Ultra" has twice the battery life, a USB-C port and more

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first iPhone with a battery capacity that measures over 4,000mAh. The phone has insane battery life thanks to the 4352mAh battery powering the device. In a battery test we ran pitting the iPhone 13 Pro Max against the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro, the iPhone was able to browse at 120Hz for nearly 19 hours before the battery went belly up.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Motorola Razr 3 foldable is tipped for a key spec upgrade

The Motorola Razr 3 or the Motorola Razr 2022 or whatever you want to call it – the upcoming third clamshell foldable from the Lenovo-owned brand – could be in line for a significant storage space upgrade according to a recent social media posting. Lenovo executive Chen Jin...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

OnePlus 10 Pro Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 8MP, 50MP; 32MP. OnePlus has long made flagship devices for people with a high-end taste in smartphone design. The OnePlus 9 Pro embodied that philosophy, packing an excellent camera and lightweight software into an elegant shell. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 10 Pro ($899.99) feels like a step backward. It's a beautiful phone with excellent cameras and fast charging, but its current software is aesthetically and functionally inferior to competing Android handsets. That’s a big deal if you, like me, have used OnePlus phones in part because of their sleek software. Ultimately, the $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S22+ remains our favorite Android phone for its equally impressive hardware and smoother software experience.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Windows 11 Phone Link is a full redesign of Your Phone app

Microsoft has announced a rebranding of its Your Phone app to the name Phone Link, alongside the latest Windows 11 update. With the new name comes a redesign of the Phone Link app, with new controls, colors, icons, and illustrations to go along with the Windows 11 update. Microsoft has...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Xiaomi 12 Lite could compete with the likes of Realme 9 5G SE

Xiaomi 12 series released in China in December 2021. The series consisted of three devices at that time - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. Recently the rumours regarding the Xiaomi 12 Ultra started doing the rounds. Now, the latest is that we can also see a Xiaomi 12 Lite.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

North American OnePlus 10 Pro buyers will not get one of the phone's best features

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. OnePlus will finally reveal its plans regarding the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets on March 31, three months after its launch in China. The phone has the same 6.7-inches AMOLED panel as its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, has one fewer rear sensor than the 9 Pro but a higher resolution front camera, and a bigger 5,000mAh battery. There is another upgrade worth mentioning, but North American consumers won't get to enjoy it: faster charging.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) review: A super-sized sidestep

The affordable stylus phone lives to fight another day... just. Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2022) offers a few nice improvements but is ultimately a confusing sidestep where the welcome upgrades are canceled out by questionable downgrades and legacy issues. If you desperately need a budget phone with a built-in stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G is a smarter buy.
TECHNOLOGY

