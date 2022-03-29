Motorola Frontier 22 image leaks online, fueling launch talk

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 8MP, 50MP; 32MP. OnePlus has long made flagship devices for people with a high-end taste in smartphone design. The OnePlus 9 Pro embodied that philosophy, packing an excellent camera and lightweight software into an elegant shell. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 10 Pro ($899.99) feels like a step backward. It's a beautiful phone with excellent cameras and fast charging, but its current software is aesthetically and functionally inferior to competing Android handsets. That’s a big deal if you, like me, have used OnePlus phones in part because of their sleek software. Ultimately, the $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S22+ remains our favorite Android phone for its equally impressive hardware and smoother software experience.
