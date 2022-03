Chris Hemsworth is one of the most sought-after stars in all of Hollywood – and for good reason. The Australian actor is a physically imposing star with great screen presence and an excellent sense of humor. Of course, the longtime Marvel star has also been noted for his smouldering good looks, which many would agree is partially how he makes his money. And apparently, even before he achieved stardom in Hollywood, the actor was very conscious of how important his visage would be down the road. Because as his trainer recalled, Hemsworth did what he could to avoid being hit in his “pretty face” while they were growing up.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO