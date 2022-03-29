Meet the Author: The Change Guidebook

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
The U.S. Cellular employee unknowingly trained the company's CEO Laurent Therivel at a store in West Des Moines last spring. "I was chosen, they said that they were just [going to] film and have someone kind of come shadow me," says Alina Winters of Des Moines. "So yeah, everything was my honest reaction."
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is cycling around again, and we're getting a look at the towns riders will pass through. In January, it was announced the 49th ride will roll through northern Iowa, overnighting in Pocahontas, Emmetsburg and Mason City.
Metinka Slater has spent over a decade of her career bringing the latest weather updates to Iowa residents. That’s why her recent announcement came as a shock to KCCI viewers. The meteorologist announced she is leaving KCCI at the end of March 2022. Her longtime followers want to know if this is a retirement or if she is leaving for another job. Most want to know where Metinka Slater is going next. Fortunately for her social media followers, she had a few answers.
By design, lighthouses are some of the most isolated structures on the planet. Tending to these life-saving sentinels during their turn-of-the-last-century heyday was often grueling, lonesome and dangerous work. Such is the ominous backdrop for the newly released “Death & Lighthouses on the Great Lakes: A History of Murder and...
Starr’s Cave Nature Center closes bridge after great horned owl incident. The conservation group hopes to reopen the bridge in late April, depending on when the little owlets leave the nest permanently. Iowa Department of Public Safety, law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gov....
SIOUX CITY -- In his first re-election campaign, Iowa 4th Congressional District Rep. Randy Feenstra will face challenges from a first-time Democratic candidate and a Libertarian candidate. Ryan Melton, a Nevada Democratic, said he filed his nomination papers with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office on Friday, the deadline for...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Buxton, Iowa a town ahead of its time until it lost to it. Buxton was a small town built on racial equality in Monroe County that existed in the early 1900s. Some even called it a utopia. KYOU News looks back on the small town that...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DuTrac Community Credit Union has construction underway for a new branch office to open early summer of 2022 at the corner of Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road in Bettendorf. Jason Norton of DuTrac Community Credit Union discusses the history of the Dubuque-based financial cooperative, how credit...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Registration is now open for Summer Camps at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport. Ben Johnson, Vice President of Museum Experiences, details the fun activities your kids can enjoy this summer. Half-Day Camps:. Magic Tree House: Oh, Man. Mummies!. Rad Robots. Magic School Bus...
Pickleball has become all the rage lately! I'm hearing about more and more people playing pickleball, including my parents. A company in Iowa has taken notice and plans to expand their pickleball venue into Minnesota. The place in Iowa is called Smash Park, and right now they're only located in...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating after they say a bus was shot at in Davenport overnight. Davenport police responded Friday at about 7:42 a.m. to the 200 block of East Fourth Street after it was reported a bus had been hit by a gunshot overnight, according to the department in a media release.
Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to the state of Iowa. The Hollywood actor has an ongoing relationship with Hy-Vee and also opened up a Wahlburgers in the state back in 2018. This past Saturday, not even tornadoes could keep Wahlberg out of the Hawkeye state to promote his latest passion project, and tease that a move might just be in his future.
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, IOWA is providing 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests through donations from the Department of Public Safety and 18 other law enforcement agencies. The retired equipment is past the manufacturers’ recommended service life but still in usable condition. Governor...
The shooting happened along the edge of the East High School campus, near downtown Des Moines. Conditions will remain a bit soggy as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Picking the perfect March Madness bracket. Updated: 16 hours ago. The chances of picking a perfect March Madness bracket...
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - For many years, the Old Oaks in Milan was one of the Quad Cities’ top restaurants. Cook-you-own steaks was their unique claim-to-fame. Now, the transformation of the Old Oaks is complete with Old Oaks Winery. Chris Larsen owns the new establishment with his dad and cousin - a family affair!
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As inflation and gas prices rise, more people are needing help to cover the grocery bill. River Bend Food Bank says they are stocking up for a potential influx of people who will turn to them for help over the next few months. River Bend says...
The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Daisy Lane in Eldridge has 20+ local makers who contribute to the shop and sell items on a consignment-type basis. Carrying everything from scrubbies to wash your dishes, to home décor, to apparel and sweet treats - and all the things in between, owner Michelle Praught calls the storefront a lifestyle boutique!
Comments / 0