POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the rising number of telephone call scams in the region. One of the latest scams in an attempt to get money from victims involves callers posing as police officers. On March 9, two people in Dutchess received calls from a person purporting to be “Sgt. Jason Mark” leaving a message to call him back ASAP about an urgent matter.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO