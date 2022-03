Blackpool and Swindon are among the urban areas seeing a bounceback in home buyer activity, according to a property website.Zoopla said the supply of homes being put up for sale generally is building momentum, although the overall choice of properties remains constrained.The stock of homes available to buy is still 42% below the five-year average, although it was down by 47% in December 2021, Zoopla said.The website has also seen an increase in demand from buyers in major cities such as Newcastle and Birmingham since the start of the year.Towns such as Blackpool on the Lancashire coast and Swindon in...

