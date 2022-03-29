ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Reichenbach takes big early lead in special election to fill vacant Senate seat of late Hugh Leatherman

By Kaitlyn Luna
 1 day ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Republican Mike Reichenbach has taken an early lead over Democrat Suzanne la Rochelle in Tuesday’s special election to fill the state Senate seat of the late Hugh Leatherman, according to partial, unofficial results posted on the website scvotes.org.

As of 8:40 p.m., Reichenbach, a Florence businessman, held a 302-39 edge in voting for the District 31 seat with 11 of 44 precincts counted, including all of those in Darlington County. La Rochelle is a clinical social worker.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.. and Reichenbach’s campaign manager told News13 at 8:45 p.m. that they’re calling it a “win for Mike.”

Once the results are certified, the winner will begin working as soon as Monday.

Leatherman served in the state Senate for more than 40 years. He was in his 11th term when he died last November and was considered one of the state’s most powerful politicians because of his position on the Senate Finance Committee.

