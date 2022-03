Pink Floyd, a flamingo who escaped a Kansas zoo in 2005, has been spotted on the Texas coast.“Looks like Pink Floyd has returned from the ‘dark side of moon’!” the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wrote on its Facebook.The bird was spotted on 10 March at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay near the city of Port Lavaca, in southeastern Texas.Pink Floyd is a flamingo originally from Tanzania, one of a pair of majestic birds who escaped the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita Kansas.The flamingo was part of a group of 40 who arrived at the facility as adults. Normally, if...

