St. Ambrose’s Wine Fest turns 21

By KWQC Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the Quad Cities’ favorite charity events is turning 21 this Spring. The St. Ambrose Wine Fest also has a Preview Dinner coming up. With a featured guest vineyard from Napa Valley. Ann McIntyre shares the details of the events!. The Wine Festival...

