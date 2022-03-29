St. Ambrose’s Wine Fest turns 21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”Munch and Meal Prep Madness” continues as Nina Struss, Hy-Vee dietitian returns to PSL. In the first segment, the discussion and demo centers on colorful carrots---and the veggie is not just rabbit food! If you have been packing baby carrots in your child’s lunch for years, but haven’t been enjoying them yourself, it’s time to mix it up and consider adding them into your favorite dishes. Carrot Pico de Gallo recipe is shown so you can use it for your next taco night. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN will teach you how to incorporate the whole carrot into a delicious Carrot Pico de Gallo (see recipe below) – perfect for your next taco night!

