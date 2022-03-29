ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Air National Guard holds ceremony for unit headed to Middle East

By Site staff
 1 day ago

VOLK FIELD, Wis. — The Wisconsin Air National Guard held a sendoff ceremony Tuesday at Volk Field for a unit deploying to the Middle East.

The 128th Air Control Squadron, along with about 90 airmen are heading to the Arabian Peninsula to perform surveillance, tracking, and other work in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The unit was deployed to the region in 2001, 2003, 2006-2007, 2009, 2012-2013 and 2017.

Gov. Tony Evers and senior Air National Guard leaders joined members’ family members and friends at the ceremony.

“We’ve asked a lot of you over these past few years but you’ve responded each time with a willingness to tackle any and every challenge ahead. Without a doubt, we owe our state’s success to your efforts,” Evers said.

Tuesday’s event was closed to the public.

